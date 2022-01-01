Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Как я встретил вашу маму»

Музыка из сериала «Как я встретил вашу маму»

Вся информация о сериале
How I Met Your Music (Original Songs from the Hit Series
How I Met Your Music (Original Songs from the Hit Series "How I Met Your Mother") 20 композиций. The Solids, Robin Sparkles, Neil Patrick Harris, Джейсон Сигел, Josh Radnor, Jerry Minor, Harry Groener, The Foreskins, Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother Cast, Brian H. Kim, Коби Смолдерс, Kamille Rudisill, Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother Cast
Слушать
How I Met Your Music: Deluxe (Original Television Soundtrack)
How I Met Your Music: Deluxe (Original Television Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Boyz II Men, Джейсон Сигел, Джейсон Сигел, Элисон Хэнниган, Коби Смолдерс, Sam Moore, Robin Daggers, Кристин Милиоти, John Swihart, The Solids, Wayne Brady, Alan Thicke, Francis Conroy, Джон Литгоу, Ben Vereen, Neil Patrick Harris, Коби Смолдерс
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Hey Beautiful (From "How I Met Your Mother"/Theme) The Solids / Craig Thomas 3:44
2 Let's Go to the Mall (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 2") Robin Sparkles / Craig Thomas 3:20
3 Barney Stinson, That Guy's Awesome (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 4") Neil Patrick Harris / Craig Thomas 0:58
4 Best Night Ever (feat. Nuno Bettencourt) [From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 5"] Джейсон Сигел / Craig Thomas 2:15
5 Superdate (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 5") Josh Radnor 1:44
6 Food Delivery / Cat Sitting / Cat Funeral (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 5"/Medley) Джейсон Сигел / Craig Thomas 1:22
7 Shame on You (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 7") Jerry Minor / Craig Thomas 1:29
8 Ode to Virginia (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 5") Harry Groener / Chris Harris 1:08
9 Murder Train (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 3") The Foreskins / John Swihart 0:36
10 Sandcastles in the Sand (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 3") Robin Sparkles / Craig Thomas 3:41
11 Nothin' Suits Me Like a Suit (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 5") Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother Cast / Craig Thomas 2:52
12 You Just Got Slapped (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 3") Джейсон Сигел / Craig Thomas 1:43
13 The Bro Chant (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 7") Brian H. Kim / John Swihart 1:39
14 Mosbius Designs Has Failed (Ted's Autotune) [From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 7"] Josh Radnor / Brian H. Kim 1:26
15 Marshall vs. the Machines (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 6") Джейсон Сигел / Chris Harris 2:15
16 Hey Beautiful (Barney Version) [From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 7"] Neil Patrick Harris / Dan Gregor 0:40
17 Two Beavers Are Better Than One (From "How I Met Your Mother") Коби Смолдерс, Kamille Rudisill / Craig Thomas 3:27
18 Puzzles Theme Song (From "How I Met Your Mother: Season 7") Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris / Craig Thomas 1:08
19 Bang Bang Bangity Bang (From "How I Met Your Mother") How I Met Your Mother Cast / Джейсон Сигел 1:13
20 You Just Got Slapped (Slow Jam) [From "How I Met Your Mother"] Джейсон Сигел / Craig Thomas 1:49
Доступен список песен из сериала «Как я встретил вашу маму» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Как я встретил вашу маму» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Приложение киноафиши