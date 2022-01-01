|1
|The Power Is Ours
|Ali Dee / Susan Paroff
|2:54
|2
|He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
|Michael Kramer
|2:09
|3
|Eternos: Breaking and Entering
|Michael Kramer
|4:23
|4
|Adam: Bonding Behind Bars
|Michael Kramer
|1:03
|5
|Adam: By the Power of Grayskull
|Michael Kramer
|1:29
|6
|Adam: He-Man Discovers Master Attack
|Michael Kramer
|2:56
|7
|Tiger Tribe: Kitty Rescue Rangers
|Michael Kramer
|2:52
|8
|Tiger Tribe: Forever
|Michael Kramer
|1:37
|9
|Tiger Tribe: The He Was Still Me
|Michael Kramer
|1:48
|10
|Skeletor: Prince Keldor In the Flesh
|Michael Kramer
|2:12
|11
|Skeletor: Welcome to the Age of Skeletor
|Michael Kramer
|1:16
|12
|Skeletor: Drag Me to Havoc
|Michael Kramer
|1:02
|13
|Krass: Ram It!
|Michael Kramer
|1:55
|14
|Grayskull: Space Castles and Ghost Sorceresses
|Michael Kramer
|6:54
|15
|Masters of the Universe: We Have the Power
|Michael Kramer
|2:13
|16
|Masters of the Universe: Super Power Growing Pains
|Michael Kramer
|3:42
|17
|Masters of the Universe: Masters Triumphant
|Michael Kramer
|0:48
|18
|Teela: Battle Bones Brawl
|Michael Kramer
|3:21
|19
|Teela: The Sorceress of Grayskull
|Michael Kramer
|2:57
|20
|Teela: No Longer Alone
|Michael Kramer
|0:51
|21
|Ork-0: Trollan Wizard Coming Through
|Michael Kramer
|1:39
|22
|Ork-0: The Wizard, the Inventor, and the Colossor
|Michael Kramer
|4:36
|23
|Duncan: Et Voilà!
|Michael Kramer
|0:32
|24
|Cringer: Hunting Navits
|Michael Kramer
|1:50
|25
|Cringer: Let the Hunt Begin
|Michael Kramer
|1:53
|26
|Cringer: Master of the Wild
|Michael Kramer
|1:00
|27
|Cringer: The Beast You Choose to Be
|Michael Kramer
|1:36
|28
|Cringer: Tiger Tribe Not Forever
|Michael Kramer
|0:42
|29
|King Randor: The Red Legion
|Michael Kramer
|1:19
|30
|King Randor: Calm Before the Storm
|Michael Kramer
|2:18
|31
|King Randor: Nice to Meet You Dad
|Michael Kramer
|1:03
|32
|Dark Masters: Cry Havoc
|Michael Kramer
|4:58
|33
|Battle for Eternia: Defect or Drown
|Michael Kramer
|1:37
|34
|Battle for Eternia: Stronger Together
|Michael Kramer
|1:11
|35
|Battle for Eternia: This is Our Fight
|Michael Kramer
|1:39
|36
|Battle for Eternia: Nemesis Master Attack
|Michael Kramer
|2:16
|37
|Battle for Eternia: All Hail Skeletor
|Michael Kramer
|1:18