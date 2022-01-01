Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной»

Музыка из сериала «Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной» Вся информация о сериале
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Vol. 1 (Original Series Soundtrack)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Vol. 1 (Original Series Soundtrack) 37 композиций. Ali Dee, Michael Kramer
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Power Is Ours Ali Dee / Susan Paroff 2:54
2 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Michael Kramer 2:09
3 Eternos: Breaking and Entering Michael Kramer 4:23
4 Adam: Bonding Behind Bars Michael Kramer 1:03
5 Adam: By the Power of Grayskull Michael Kramer 1:29
6 Adam: He-Man Discovers Master Attack Michael Kramer 2:56
7 Tiger Tribe: Kitty Rescue Rangers Michael Kramer 2:52
8 Tiger Tribe: Forever Michael Kramer 1:37
9 Tiger Tribe: The He Was Still Me Michael Kramer 1:48
10 Skeletor: Prince Keldor In the Flesh Michael Kramer 2:12
11 Skeletor: Welcome to the Age of Skeletor Michael Kramer 1:16
12 Skeletor: Drag Me to Havoc Michael Kramer 1:02
13 Krass: Ram It! Michael Kramer 1:55
14 Grayskull: Space Castles and Ghost Sorceresses Michael Kramer 6:54
15 Masters of the Universe: We Have the Power Michael Kramer 2:13
16 Masters of the Universe: Super Power Growing Pains Michael Kramer 3:42
17 Masters of the Universe: Masters Triumphant Michael Kramer 0:48
18 Teela: Battle Bones Brawl Michael Kramer 3:21
19 Teela: The Sorceress of Grayskull Michael Kramer 2:57
20 Teela: No Longer Alone Michael Kramer 0:51
21 Ork-0: Trollan Wizard Coming Through Michael Kramer 1:39
22 Ork-0: The Wizard, the Inventor, and the Colossor Michael Kramer 4:36
23 Duncan: Et Voilà! Michael Kramer 0:32
24 Cringer: Hunting Navits Michael Kramer 1:50
25 Cringer: Let the Hunt Begin Michael Kramer 1:53
26 Cringer: Master of the Wild Michael Kramer 1:00
27 Cringer: The Beast You Choose to Be Michael Kramer 1:36
28 Cringer: Tiger Tribe Not Forever Michael Kramer 0:42
29 King Randor: The Red Legion Michael Kramer 1:19
30 King Randor: Calm Before the Storm Michael Kramer 2:18
31 King Randor: Nice to Meet You Dad Michael Kramer 1:03
32 Dark Masters: Cry Havoc Michael Kramer 4:58
33 Battle for Eternia: Defect or Drown Michael Kramer 1:37
34 Battle for Eternia: Stronger Together Michael Kramer 1:11
35 Battle for Eternia: This is Our Fight Michael Kramer 1:39
36 Battle for Eternia: Nemesis Master Attack Michael Kramer 2:16
37 Battle for Eternia: All Hail Skeletor Michael Kramer 1:18
Доступен список песен из сериала «Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Готовится лечь под нож хирурга: Бабкина раскрыла все карты
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
Приложение киноафиши