|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title (From Game of Thrones: Season 8)
|Ramin Djawadi
|1:52
|2
|The Rains of Castamere
|Ramin Djawadi, Serj Tankian / George R.R. Martin
|3:44
|3
|Arrival at Winterfell
|Ramin Djawadi
|3:44
|4
|Flight of Dragons
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:52
|5
|Heir to the Throne
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:27
|6
|Jenny of Oldstones
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:31
|7
|A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:00
|8
|The Battle of Winterfell
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:04
|9
|The Dead are Already Here
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:55
|10
|Battle for the Skies
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:13
|11
|The Long Night, Pt. 1
|Ramin Djawadi
|3:43
|12
|The Long Night, Pt. 2
|Ramin Djawadi
|3:47
|13
|The Night King
|Ramin Djawadi
|8:51
|14
|Dead Before the Dawn
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:15
|15
|Not Today
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:22
|16
|Farewell
|Ramin Djawadi
|5:31
|17
|Outside the Gates
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:09
|18
|The Bells
|Ramin Djawadi
|3:44
|19
|The Last War
|Ramin Djawadi
|7:37
|20
|Into the Fire
|Ramin Djawadi
|1:44
|21
|For Cersei
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:24
|22
|Believe
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:25
|23
|Stay a Thousand Years
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:30
|24
|Nothing Else Matters
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:06
|25
|Master of War
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:50
|26
|Be with Me
|Ramin Djawadi
|1:45
|27
|The Iron Throne
|Ramin Djawadi
|5:40
|28
|Break the Wheel
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:30
|29
|You Have a Choice
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:23
|30
|The White Book
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:10
|31
|The Last of the Starks
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:52
|32
|A Song of Ice and Fire
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:12