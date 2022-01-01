Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Доктор Кто»

Doctor Who - The 50th Anniversary Collection (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - The 50th Anniversary Collection (Original Television Soundtrack) 129 композиций. Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire, Derek Nelson, Arthur Raymond, Brian Hodgson, Tristram Cary, Daniel Ouzenoff, Tristram Cary, Donald Cotton, Rex Tucker, Martin Slavin, Dudley Simpson, Paul Bonneau, Wilfred Josephs, Don Harper, Malcolm Clarke, Carey Blyton, Dick Mills, Geoffrey Burgon, Ron Grainer, Peter Howell, Paddy Kingsland, Roger Limb, Jonathan Gibbs, Elizabeth Parker, Dominic Glynn, Keff McCulloch, Mark Ayres, John Sponsler, Ron Grainer, Луи Фебре, Джон Дебни, John Sponsler, Джон Дебни, Луи Фебре, Ron Grainer, Murray Gold, Murray Gold, Murray Gold, Katherine Jenkins
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 7 (Original Television Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
Doctor Who - Series 7 (Original Television Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 76 композиций. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 8 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - Series 8 (Original Television Soundtrack) 69 композиций. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who: Series 6 (Soundtrack from the TV Series)
Doctor Who: Series 6 (Soundtrack from the TV Series) 66 композиций. Murray Gold, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Слушать
Doctor Who: Series 5 (Soundtrack from the TV Series)
Doctor Who: Series 5 (Soundtrack from the TV Series) 65 композиций. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 9 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - Series 9 (Original Television Soundtrack) 63 композиции. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who: Series 4-The Specials (Original Television Soundtrack)[Deluxe Version]
Doctor Who: Series 4-The Specials (Original Television Soundtrack)[Deluxe Version] 49 композиций. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 12 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - Series 12 (Original Television Soundtrack) 48 композиций. Segun Akinola
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 11 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - Series 11 (Original Television Soundtrack) 41 композиция. Segun Akinola
Слушать
Doctor Who - The Day of the Doctor / The Time of the Doctor (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - The Day of the Doctor / The Time of the Doctor (Original Television Soundtrack) 41 композиция. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who (Original Television Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Murray Gold, Murray Gold, Neil Hannon
Слушать
Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (Original Television Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Murray Gold, Katherine Jenkins, Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 3 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - Series 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Murray Gold
Слушать
Doctor Who - Series 4 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Doctor Who - Series 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Ron Grainer, Murray Gold
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Doctor Who (Original Theme) [From "Doctor Who"] Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 2:21
2 Three Guitars Mood 2 (From "An Unearthly Child") Derek Nelson, Arthur Raymond / Arthur Raymond 2:03
3 TARDIS Takeoff - (From "An Unearthly Child") Brian Hodgson 0:50
4 Forest Atmosphere (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 1:08
5 Forest with Creature (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 0:54
6 City Music 1 and 2 (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 0:57
7 The Daleks (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 0:33
8 Dalek Control Room (From "The Daleks") Brian Hodgson 0:34
9 The Ambush (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 2:00
10 Capsule Oscillation (Dalek Destructor Fuse / Bomb Countdown) [From "The Daleks"] Brian Hodgson 0:19
11 Explosion, TARDIS Stops (From "The Edge of Destruction") Brian Hodgson 1:10
12 Sleeping Machine (From "The Keys of Marinus") Brian Hodgson 0:53
13 Dalek Spaceship Lands (From "The Chase") Brian Hodgson 0:17
14 TARDIS Lands (From "The Chase") Brian Hodgson 0:12
15 Chumbley (Constant Run) [From "Galaxy Four"] Brian Hodgson 0:28
16 Chumbley at Rest (From "Galaxy Four") Brian Hodgson 0:28
17 Marche (Les Structures Sonores) [From "Galaxy Four"] Daniel Ouzenoff 2:40
18 A Strange Sickness (From "The Daleks' Master Plan") Tristram Cary 0:44
19 Growing Menace (From "The Daleks' Master Plan") Tristram Cary 2:08
20 The Ballad of the Last Chance Saloon (From "The Gunfighters") Tristram Cary, Donald Cotton, Rex Tucker / Rex Tucker 3:51
21 Space Adventure Pt. 2 (From "The Tenth Planet") Martin Slavin 1:22
22 Heartbeat Chase (From "The Macra Terror") Brian Hodgson 1:57
23 Chromophone Band (From "The Macra Terror") Dudley Simpson 1:57
24 Propaganda Sleep Machine (From "The Macra Terror") Brian Hodgson 1:09
25 Sideral Universe (From "The Tomb of the Cybermen") Paul Bonneau 2:26
26 Space Time Music Pt. 1 (From "The Tomb of the Cybermen") Wilfred Josephs 1:21
27 Space Time Music Pt. 2 (From "The Web of Fear") Wilfred Josephs 1:19
28 Mr. Oak and Mr. Quill (Incidental Music) [From "Fury from the Deep"] Dudley Simpson 0:40
29 Cyberman Stab & Music (From "The Wheel in Space") Brian Hodgson 1:32
30 Birth of Cybermats (From "The Wheel in Space") Brian Hodgson 0:44
31 Interior Rocket (Suspense Music) [From "The Wheel in Space"] Brian Hodgson 1:55
32 Galaxy Atmosphere (From "The Dominators") Brian Hodgson 1:04
33 Zoe's Theme (From "The Mind Robber") Brian Hodgson 1:20
34 The Dark Side of the Moon (From "The Invasion") Don Harper 0:32
35 The Company (From "The Invasion") Don Harper 1:31
36 Machine and City Theme (From "The Krotons") Brian Hodgson 1:50
37 Kroton Theme (From "The Krotons") Brian Hodgson 2:14
38 The Seeds of Death Titles (From "The Seeds of Death") Dudley Simpson 0:35
39 Ice Warriors Music (From "The Seeds of Death") Dudley Simpson 0:26
40 Time Lord Court (From "The War Games") Brian Hodgson 1:32
41 Doctor Who (New Opening, 1967 - Full Version) Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 2:20
42 The Master's Theme (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:43
43 Hypnosis Music (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:37
44 Dover Castle (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:30
45 Keller Machine Appears and Vanishes (From "The Mind of Evil") Brian Hodgson 0:23
46 Keller Machine Theme (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:43
47 Copy Machine Tickover (From "The Claws of Axos") Brian Hodgson 0:17
48 The Axons Approach (From "The Claws of Axos") Brian Hodgson 1:45
49 The Sea Devils (From "The Sea Devils") Malcolm Clarke 5:25
50 The Mutants (From "The Mutants") Tristram Cary 7:12
51 Frontier in Space Episode 1 (From "Frontier in Space") Dudley Simpson 1:47
52 Death to the Daleks (From "Death to the Daleks") Carey Blyton 3:51
53 Metebelis III Atmosphere (From "Planet of the Spiders") Dick Mills 1:54
54 Doctor Who Opening Title Theme Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 0:44
55 Nerva Beacon Infrastructure and T-Mat Couch (From "The Ark in Space") Dick Mills 1:42
56 Revenge of the Cybermen (From "Revenge of the Cybermen") Carey Blyton 5:29
57 The Destruction of Charlie Rig (From "Terror of the Zygons") Geoffrey Burgon 0:42
58 A Landing in Scotland (From "Terror of the Zygons") Geoffrey Burgon 1:23
59 The Zygons Attack (From "Terror of the Zygons") Geoffrey Burgon 0:52
60 The Android Invasion Episodes 3 and 4 (From "The Android Invasion") Dudley Simpson 6:32
61 The Planet Karn (From "The Brain of Morbius") Dick Mills 1:51
62 Antarctica - The First Pod (From "The Seeds of Doom") Geoffrey Burgon 2:18
63 Get Dunbar! / Krynoid On the Loose (From "The Seeds of Doom") Geoffrey Burgon 2:56
64 The Mandragora Helix (From "The Masque of Mandragora") Dick Mills 1:27
65 The Invasion of Time Episodes 3 and 4 (From "The Invasion of Time") Dudley Simpson 5:37
66 Doctor Who Closing Titles (40" Version) Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 1:15
67 Doctor Who 1980 (Opening Titles) Ron Grainer 0:38
68 Into Argolis (From "The Leisure Hive") Peter Howell 1:45
69 K9 on a Mission (From "Full Circle") Paddy Kingsland 0:36
70 Nyssa's Theme (From "The Keeper of Traken") Roger Limb 0:42
71 It's the End… (From "Logopolis") Paddy Kingsland 3:18
72 Doctor Who 1980 (Closing Titles) Ron Grainer 1:16
73 Castrovalva Suite (From "Castrovalva") Paddy Kingsland 3:19
74 Exploring the Lab (From "Four to Doomsday") Roger Limb 1:46
75 March of the Cybermen (From "Earthshock") Malcolm Clarke 5:13
76 Mawdryn Undead Suite (From "Mawdryn Undead") Paddy Kingsland 4:19
77 The Five Doctors Suite (From "The Five Doctors") Peter Howell 5:29
78 Warriors of the Deep Suite (From "Warriors of the Deep") Jonathan Gibbs 3:54
79 Resurrection of the Daleks Suite (From "Resurrection of the Daleks") Malcolm Clarke 5:01
80 The Caves of Androzani (Alternative Suite) [From "The Caves of Androzani"] Roger Limb 6:08
81 Doctor Who Theme (1980 - Full Version) Ron Grainer 2:43
82 The Twin Dilemma Suite (From "The Twin Dilemma") Malcolm Clarke 4:04
83 The Mark of the Rani Suite (From "The Mark of the Rani") Jonathan Gibbs 3:46
84 The Two Doctors Suite (From "The Two Doctors") Peter Howell 3:16
85 Timelash Suite (From "Timelash") Elizabeth Parker 5:52
86 Revelation of the Daleks Suite (From "Revelation of the Daleks") Roger Limb 3:53
87 Doctor Who 1986 Ron Grainer 2:54
88 The Mysterious Planet (From "The Trial of a Time Lord") Dominic Glynn 3:22
89 Terror of the Vervoids (From "The Trial of a Time Lord") Malcolm Clarke 2:45
90 The Ultimate Foe (From "The Trial of a Time Lord") Dominic Glynn 3:16
91 Doctor Who 1987 Ron Grainer 2:38
92 Time and the Rani Suite (From "Time and the Rani") Keff McCulloch 1:38
93 Here's to the Future (From "Delta and the Bannermen") Keff McCulloch 1:57
94 Dragonfire Suite (From "Dragonfire") Dominic Glynn 3:02
95 Remembrance of the Daleks Suite (From "Remembrance of the Daleks") Keff McCulloch 5:32
96 The Greatest Show in the Galaxy Suite (From "the Greatest Show in the Galaxy") Mark Ayres 3:23
97 Battlefield Suite (From "Battlefield") Keff McCulloch 4:42
98 The Curse of Fenric Suite (From "The Curse of Fenric") Mark Ayres 6:35
99 Survival Suite (From "Survival") Dominic Glynn 5:28
100 "…and Somewhere Else, The Tea's Getting Cold" (From "Survival") Dominic Glynn 0:25
101 Prologue: Skaro / Doctor Who Theme (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") John Sponsler, Ron Grainer / Ron Grainer 1:35
102 "Who Am I?" (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Луи Фебре 1:55
103 The Chase (Original Version) [From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie"] Джон Дебни, John Sponsler / John Sponsler 2:21
104 "Open the Eye" (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Джон Дебни, John Sponsler / John Sponsler 2:25
105 Farewell (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Джон Дебни, Луи Фебре / Луи Фебре 1:35
106 End Credits / Doctor Who Theme (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Ron Grainer 0:50
107 Doctor Who Theme – TV Version Ron Grainer, Murray Gold / Murray Gold 0:43
108 Rose's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 1") Murray Gold 2:16
109 Doomsday (From "Doctor Who: Series 2") Murray Gold 5:09
110 Donna's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:16
111 The Doctor Forever (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 4:19
112 Martha's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:42
113 All the Strange, Strange Creatures (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 4:07
114 Boe (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:45
115 This Is Gallifrey: Our Childhood, Our Home (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:18
116 Song of Freedom (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 2:52
117 The Master Suite (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 4:34
118 Four Knocks (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 3:58
119 Vale Decem (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 3:21
120 I Am the Doctor (From "Doctor Who: Series 5") Murray Gold 4:03
121 The Mad Man with a Box (From "Doctor Who: Series 5") Murray Gold 2:10
122 Amy's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 5") Murray Gold 2:08
123 Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know) [From "Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol"] Murray Gold, Katherine Jenkins / Murray Gold 4:43
124 Melody Pond (From "Doctor Who: Series 6") Murray Gold 2:37
125 The Wedding of River Song (From "Doctor Who: Series 6") Murray Gold 5:34
126 Towards the Asylum (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 2:26
127 Together or Not at All - The Song of Amy and Rory (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 3:17
128 Up the Shard (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 3:03
129 The Long Song (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 3:39
Доступен список песен из сериала «Доктор Кто» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Доктор Кто» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
