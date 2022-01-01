|1
|Doctor Who (Original Theme) [From "Doctor Who"]
|Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer
|2:21
|2
|Three Guitars Mood 2 (From "An Unearthly Child")
|Derek Nelson, Arthur Raymond / Arthur Raymond
|2:03
|3
|TARDIS Takeoff - (From "An Unearthly Child")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:50
|4
|Forest Atmosphere (From "The Daleks")
|Tristram Cary
|1:08
|5
|Forest with Creature (From "The Daleks")
|Tristram Cary
|0:54
|6
|City Music 1 and 2 (From "The Daleks")
|Tristram Cary
|0:57
|7
|The Daleks (From "The Daleks")
|Tristram Cary
|0:33
|8
|Dalek Control Room (From "The Daleks")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:34
|9
|The Ambush (From "The Daleks")
|Tristram Cary
|2:00
|10
|Capsule Oscillation (Dalek Destructor Fuse / Bomb Countdown) [From "The Daleks"]
|Brian Hodgson
|0:19
|11
|Explosion, TARDIS Stops (From "The Edge of Destruction")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:10
|12
|Sleeping Machine (From "The Keys of Marinus")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:53
|13
|Dalek Spaceship Lands (From "The Chase")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:17
|14
|TARDIS Lands (From "The Chase")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:12
|15
|Chumbley (Constant Run) [From "Galaxy Four"]
|Brian Hodgson
|0:28
|16
|Chumbley at Rest (From "Galaxy Four")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:28
|17
|Marche (Les Structures Sonores) [From "Galaxy Four"]
|Daniel Ouzenoff
|2:40
|18
|A Strange Sickness (From "The Daleks' Master Plan")
|Tristram Cary
|0:44
|19
|Growing Menace (From "The Daleks' Master Plan")
|Tristram Cary
|2:08
|20
|The Ballad of the Last Chance Saloon (From "The Gunfighters")
|Tristram Cary, Donald Cotton, Rex Tucker / Rex Tucker
|3:51
|21
|Space Adventure Pt. 2 (From "The Tenth Planet")
|Martin Slavin
|1:22
|22
|Heartbeat Chase (From "The Macra Terror")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:57
|23
|Chromophone Band (From "The Macra Terror")
|Dudley Simpson
|1:57
|24
|Propaganda Sleep Machine (From "The Macra Terror")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:09
|25
|Sideral Universe (From "The Tomb of the Cybermen")
|Paul Bonneau
|2:26
|26
|Space Time Music Pt. 1 (From "The Tomb of the Cybermen")
|Wilfred Josephs
|1:21
|27
|Space Time Music Pt. 2 (From "The Web of Fear")
|Wilfred Josephs
|1:19
|28
|Mr. Oak and Mr. Quill (Incidental Music) [From "Fury from the Deep"]
|Dudley Simpson
|0:40
|29
|Cyberman Stab & Music (From "The Wheel in Space")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:32
|30
|Birth of Cybermats (From "The Wheel in Space")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:44
|31
|Interior Rocket (Suspense Music) [From "The Wheel in Space"]
|Brian Hodgson
|1:55
|32
|Galaxy Atmosphere (From "The Dominators")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:04
|33
|Zoe's Theme (From "The Mind Robber")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:20
|34
|The Dark Side of the Moon (From "The Invasion")
|Don Harper
|0:32
|35
|The Company (From "The Invasion")
|Don Harper
|1:31
|36
|Machine and City Theme (From "The Krotons")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:50
|37
|Kroton Theme (From "The Krotons")
|Brian Hodgson
|2:14
|38
|The Seeds of Death Titles (From "The Seeds of Death")
|Dudley Simpson
|0:35
|39
|Ice Warriors Music (From "The Seeds of Death")
|Dudley Simpson
|0:26
|40
|Time Lord Court (From "The War Games")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:32
|41
|Doctor Who (New Opening, 1967 - Full Version)
|Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer
|2:20
|42
|The Master's Theme (From "The Mind of Evil")
|Dudley Simpson
|0:43
|43
|Hypnosis Music (From "The Mind of Evil")
|Dudley Simpson
|0:37
|44
|Dover Castle (From "The Mind of Evil")
|Dudley Simpson
|0:30
|45
|Keller Machine Appears and Vanishes (From "The Mind of Evil")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:23
|46
|Keller Machine Theme (From "The Mind of Evil")
|Dudley Simpson
|0:43
|47
|Copy Machine Tickover (From "The Claws of Axos")
|Brian Hodgson
|0:17
|48
|The Axons Approach (From "The Claws of Axos")
|Brian Hodgson
|1:45
|49
|The Sea Devils (From "The Sea Devils")
|Malcolm Clarke
|5:25
|50
|The Mutants (From "The Mutants")
|Tristram Cary
|7:12
|51
|Frontier in Space Episode 1 (From "Frontier in Space")
|Dudley Simpson
|1:47
|52
|Death to the Daleks (From "Death to the Daleks")
|Carey Blyton
|3:51
|53
|Metebelis III Atmosphere (From "Planet of the Spiders")
|Dick Mills
|1:54
|54
|Doctor Who Opening Title Theme
|Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer
|0:44
|55
|Nerva Beacon Infrastructure and T-Mat Couch (From "The Ark in Space")
|Dick Mills
|1:42
|56
|Revenge of the Cybermen (From "Revenge of the Cybermen")
|Carey Blyton
|5:29
|57
|The Destruction of Charlie Rig (From "Terror of the Zygons")
|Geoffrey Burgon
|0:42
|58
|A Landing in Scotland (From "Terror of the Zygons")
|Geoffrey Burgon
|1:23
|59
|The Zygons Attack (From "Terror of the Zygons")
|Geoffrey Burgon
|0:52
|60
|The Android Invasion Episodes 3 and 4 (From "The Android Invasion")
|Dudley Simpson
|6:32
|61
|The Planet Karn (From "The Brain of Morbius")
|Dick Mills
|1:51
|62
|Antarctica - The First Pod (From "The Seeds of Doom")
|Geoffrey Burgon
|2:18
|63
|Get Dunbar! / Krynoid On the Loose (From "The Seeds of Doom")
|Geoffrey Burgon
|2:56
|64
|The Mandragora Helix (From "The Masque of Mandragora")
|Dick Mills
|1:27
|65
|The Invasion of Time Episodes 3 and 4 (From "The Invasion of Time")
|Dudley Simpson
|5:37
|66
|Doctor Who Closing Titles (40" Version)
|Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer
|1:15
|67
|Doctor Who 1980 (Opening Titles)
|Ron Grainer
|0:38
|68
|Into Argolis (From "The Leisure Hive")
|Peter Howell
|1:45
|69
|K9 on a Mission (From "Full Circle")
|Paddy Kingsland
|0:36
|70
|Nyssa's Theme (From "The Keeper of Traken")
|Roger Limb
|0:42
|71
|It's the End… (From "Logopolis")
|Paddy Kingsland
|3:18
|72
|Doctor Who 1980 (Closing Titles)
|Ron Grainer
|1:16
|73
|Castrovalva Suite (From "Castrovalva")
|Paddy Kingsland
|3:19
|74
|Exploring the Lab (From "Four to Doomsday")
|Roger Limb
|1:46
|75
|March of the Cybermen (From "Earthshock")
|Malcolm Clarke
|5:13
|76
|Mawdryn Undead Suite (From "Mawdryn Undead")
|Paddy Kingsland
|4:19
|77
|The Five Doctors Suite (From "The Five Doctors")
|Peter Howell
|5:29
|78
|Warriors of the Deep Suite (From "Warriors of the Deep")
|Jonathan Gibbs
|3:54
|79
|Resurrection of the Daleks Suite (From "Resurrection of the Daleks")
|Malcolm Clarke
|5:01
|80
|The Caves of Androzani (Alternative Suite) [From "The Caves of Androzani"]
|Roger Limb
|6:08
|81
|Doctor Who Theme (1980 - Full Version)
|Ron Grainer
|2:43
|82
|The Twin Dilemma Suite (From "The Twin Dilemma")
|Malcolm Clarke
|4:04
|83
|The Mark of the Rani Suite (From "The Mark of the Rani")
|Jonathan Gibbs
|3:46
|84
|The Two Doctors Suite (From "The Two Doctors")
|Peter Howell
|3:16
|85
|Timelash Suite (From "Timelash")
|Elizabeth Parker
|5:52
|86
|Revelation of the Daleks Suite (From "Revelation of the Daleks")
|Roger Limb
|3:53
|87
|Doctor Who 1986
|Ron Grainer
|2:54
|88
|The Mysterious Planet (From "The Trial of a Time Lord")
|Dominic Glynn
|3:22
|89
|Terror of the Vervoids (From "The Trial of a Time Lord")
|Malcolm Clarke
|2:45
|90
|The Ultimate Foe (From "The Trial of a Time Lord")
|Dominic Glynn
|3:16
|91
|Doctor Who 1987
|Ron Grainer
|2:38
|92
|Time and the Rani Suite (From "Time and the Rani")
|Keff McCulloch
|1:38
|93
|Here's to the Future (From "Delta and the Bannermen")
|Keff McCulloch
|1:57
|94
|Dragonfire Suite (From "Dragonfire")
|Dominic Glynn
|3:02
|95
|Remembrance of the Daleks Suite (From "Remembrance of the Daleks")
|Keff McCulloch
|5:32
|96
|The Greatest Show in the Galaxy Suite (From "the Greatest Show in the Galaxy")
|Mark Ayres
|3:23
|97
|Battlefield Suite (From "Battlefield")
|Keff McCulloch
|4:42
|98
|The Curse of Fenric Suite (From "The Curse of Fenric")
|Mark Ayres
|6:35
|99
|Survival Suite (From "Survival")
|Dominic Glynn
|5:28
|100
|"…and Somewhere Else, The Tea's Getting Cold" (From "Survival")
|Dominic Glynn
|0:25
|101
|Prologue: Skaro / Doctor Who Theme (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie")
|John Sponsler, Ron Grainer / Ron Grainer
|1:35
|102
|"Who Am I?" (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie")
|Луи Фебре
|1:55
|103
|The Chase (Original Version) [From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie"]
|Джон Дебни, John Sponsler / John Sponsler
|2:21
|104
|"Open the Eye" (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie")
|Джон Дебни, John Sponsler / John Sponsler
|2:25
|105
|Farewell (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie")
|Джон Дебни, Луи Фебре / Луи Фебре
|1:35
|106
|End Credits / Doctor Who Theme (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie")
|Ron Grainer
|0:50
|107
|Doctor Who Theme – TV Version
|Ron Grainer, Murray Gold / Murray Gold
|0:43
|108
|Rose's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 1")
|Murray Gold
|2:16
|109
|Doomsday (From "Doctor Who: Series 2")
|Murray Gold
|5:09
|110
|Donna's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 3")
|Murray Gold
|3:16
|111
|The Doctor Forever (From "Doctor Who: Series 3")
|Murray Gold
|4:19
|112
|Martha's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 3")
|Murray Gold
|3:42
|113
|All the Strange, Strange Creatures (From "Doctor Who: Series 3")
|Murray Gold
|4:07
|114
|Boe (From "Doctor Who: Series 3")
|Murray Gold
|3:45
|115
|This Is Gallifrey: Our Childhood, Our Home (From "Doctor Who: Series 3")
|Murray Gold
|3:18
|116
|Song of Freedom (From "Doctor Who: Series 4")
|Murray Gold
|2:52
|117
|The Master Suite (From "Doctor Who: Series 4")
|Murray Gold
|4:34
|118
|Four Knocks (From "Doctor Who: Series 4")
|Murray Gold
|3:58
|119
|Vale Decem (From "Doctor Who: Series 4")
|Murray Gold
|3:21
|120
|I Am the Doctor (From "Doctor Who: Series 5")
|Murray Gold
|4:03
|121
|The Mad Man with a Box (From "Doctor Who: Series 5")
|Murray Gold
|2:10
|122
|Amy's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 5")
|Murray Gold
|2:08
|123
|Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know) [From "Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol"]
|Murray Gold, Katherine Jenkins / Murray Gold
|4:43
|124
|Melody Pond (From "Doctor Who: Series 6")
|Murray Gold
|2:37
|125
|The Wedding of River Song (From "Doctor Who: Series 6")
|Murray Gold
|5:34
|126
|Towards the Asylum (From "Doctor Who: Series 7")
|Murray Gold
|2:26
|127
|Together or Not at All - The Song of Amy and Rory (From "Doctor Who: Series 7")
|Murray Gold
|3:17
|128
|Up the Shard (From "Doctor Who: Series 7")
|Murray Gold
|3:03
|129
|The Long Song (From "Doctor Who: Series 7")
|Murray Gold
|3:39