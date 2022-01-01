1 Doctor Who (Original Theme) [From "Doctor Who"] Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 2:21

2 Three Guitars Mood 2 (From "An Unearthly Child") Derek Nelson, Arthur Raymond / Arthur Raymond 2:03

3 TARDIS Takeoff - (From "An Unearthly Child") Brian Hodgson 0:50

4 Forest Atmosphere (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 1:08

5 Forest with Creature (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 0:54

6 City Music 1 and 2 (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 0:57

7 The Daleks (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 0:33

8 Dalek Control Room (From "The Daleks") Brian Hodgson 0:34

9 The Ambush (From "The Daleks") Tristram Cary 2:00

10 Capsule Oscillation (Dalek Destructor Fuse / Bomb Countdown) [From "The Daleks"] Brian Hodgson 0:19

11 Explosion, TARDIS Stops (From "The Edge of Destruction") Brian Hodgson 1:10

12 Sleeping Machine (From "The Keys of Marinus") Brian Hodgson 0:53

13 Dalek Spaceship Lands (From "The Chase") Brian Hodgson 0:17

14 TARDIS Lands (From "The Chase") Brian Hodgson 0:12

15 Chumbley (Constant Run) [From "Galaxy Four"] Brian Hodgson 0:28

16 Chumbley at Rest (From "Galaxy Four") Brian Hodgson 0:28

17 Marche (Les Structures Sonores) [From "Galaxy Four"] Daniel Ouzenoff 2:40

18 A Strange Sickness (From "The Daleks' Master Plan") Tristram Cary 0:44

19 Growing Menace (From "The Daleks' Master Plan") Tristram Cary 2:08

20 The Ballad of the Last Chance Saloon (From "The Gunfighters") Tristram Cary, Donald Cotton, Rex Tucker / Rex Tucker 3:51

21 Space Adventure Pt. 2 (From "The Tenth Planet") Martin Slavin 1:22

22 Heartbeat Chase (From "The Macra Terror") Brian Hodgson 1:57

23 Chromophone Band (From "The Macra Terror") Dudley Simpson 1:57

24 Propaganda Sleep Machine (From "The Macra Terror") Brian Hodgson 1:09

25 Sideral Universe (From "The Tomb of the Cybermen") Paul Bonneau 2:26

26 Space Time Music Pt. 1 (From "The Tomb of the Cybermen") Wilfred Josephs 1:21

27 Space Time Music Pt. 2 (From "The Web of Fear") Wilfred Josephs 1:19

28 Mr. Oak and Mr. Quill (Incidental Music) [From "Fury from the Deep"] Dudley Simpson 0:40

29 Cyberman Stab & Music (From "The Wheel in Space") Brian Hodgson 1:32

30 Birth of Cybermats (From "The Wheel in Space") Brian Hodgson 0:44

31 Interior Rocket (Suspense Music) [From "The Wheel in Space"] Brian Hodgson 1:55

32 Galaxy Atmosphere (From "The Dominators") Brian Hodgson 1:04

33 Zoe's Theme (From "The Mind Robber") Brian Hodgson 1:20

34 The Dark Side of the Moon (From "The Invasion") Don Harper 0:32

35 The Company (From "The Invasion") Don Harper 1:31

36 Machine and City Theme (From "The Krotons") Brian Hodgson 1:50

37 Kroton Theme (From "The Krotons") Brian Hodgson 2:14

38 The Seeds of Death Titles (From "The Seeds of Death") Dudley Simpson 0:35

39 Ice Warriors Music (From "The Seeds of Death") Dudley Simpson 0:26

40 Time Lord Court (From "The War Games") Brian Hodgson 1:32

41 Doctor Who (New Opening, 1967 - Full Version) Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 2:20

42 The Master's Theme (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:43

43 Hypnosis Music (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:37

44 Dover Castle (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:30

45 Keller Machine Appears and Vanishes (From "The Mind of Evil") Brian Hodgson 0:23

46 Keller Machine Theme (From "The Mind of Evil") Dudley Simpson 0:43

47 Copy Machine Tickover (From "The Claws of Axos") Brian Hodgson 0:17

48 The Axons Approach (From "The Claws of Axos") Brian Hodgson 1:45

49 The Sea Devils (From "The Sea Devils") Malcolm Clarke 5:25

50 The Mutants (From "The Mutants") Tristram Cary 7:12

51 Frontier in Space Episode 1 (From "Frontier in Space") Dudley Simpson 1:47

52 Death to the Daleks (From "Death to the Daleks") Carey Blyton 3:51

53 Metebelis III Atmosphere (From "Planet of the Spiders") Dick Mills 1:54

54 Doctor Who Opening Title Theme Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 0:44

55 Nerva Beacon Infrastructure and T-Mat Couch (From "The Ark in Space") Dick Mills 1:42

56 Revenge of the Cybermen (From "Revenge of the Cybermen") Carey Blyton 5:29

57 The Destruction of Charlie Rig (From "Terror of the Zygons") Geoffrey Burgon 0:42

58 A Landing in Scotland (From "Terror of the Zygons") Geoffrey Burgon 1:23

59 The Zygons Attack (From "Terror of the Zygons") Geoffrey Burgon 0:52

60 The Android Invasion Episodes 3 and 4 (From "The Android Invasion") Dudley Simpson 6:32

61 The Planet Karn (From "The Brain of Morbius") Dick Mills 1:51

62 Antarctica - The First Pod (From "The Seeds of Doom") Geoffrey Burgon 2:18

63 Get Dunbar! / Krynoid On the Loose (From "The Seeds of Doom") Geoffrey Burgon 2:56

64 The Mandragora Helix (From "The Masque of Mandragora") Dick Mills 1:27

65 The Invasion of Time Episodes 3 and 4 (From "The Invasion of Time") Dudley Simpson 5:37

66 Doctor Who Closing Titles (40" Version) Ron Grainer, Delia Derbyshire / Ron Grainer 1:15

67 Doctor Who 1980 (Opening Titles) Ron Grainer 0:38

68 Into Argolis (From "The Leisure Hive") Peter Howell 1:45

69 K9 on a Mission (From "Full Circle") Paddy Kingsland 0:36

70 Nyssa's Theme (From "The Keeper of Traken") Roger Limb 0:42

71 It's the End… (From "Logopolis") Paddy Kingsland 3:18

72 Doctor Who 1980 (Closing Titles) Ron Grainer 1:16

73 Castrovalva Suite (From "Castrovalva") Paddy Kingsland 3:19

74 Exploring the Lab (From "Four to Doomsday") Roger Limb 1:46

75 March of the Cybermen (From "Earthshock") Malcolm Clarke 5:13

76 Mawdryn Undead Suite (From "Mawdryn Undead") Paddy Kingsland 4:19

77 The Five Doctors Suite (From "The Five Doctors") Peter Howell 5:29

78 Warriors of the Deep Suite (From "Warriors of the Deep") Jonathan Gibbs 3:54

79 Resurrection of the Daleks Suite (From "Resurrection of the Daleks") Malcolm Clarke 5:01

80 The Caves of Androzani (Alternative Suite) [From "The Caves of Androzani"] Roger Limb 6:08

81 Doctor Who Theme (1980 - Full Version) Ron Grainer 2:43

82 The Twin Dilemma Suite (From "The Twin Dilemma") Malcolm Clarke 4:04

83 The Mark of the Rani Suite (From "The Mark of the Rani") Jonathan Gibbs 3:46

84 The Two Doctors Suite (From "The Two Doctors") Peter Howell 3:16

85 Timelash Suite (From "Timelash") Elizabeth Parker 5:52

86 Revelation of the Daleks Suite (From "Revelation of the Daleks") Roger Limb 3:53

87 Doctor Who 1986 Ron Grainer 2:54

88 The Mysterious Planet (From "The Trial of a Time Lord") Dominic Glynn 3:22

89 Terror of the Vervoids (From "The Trial of a Time Lord") Malcolm Clarke 2:45

90 The Ultimate Foe (From "The Trial of a Time Lord") Dominic Glynn 3:16

91 Doctor Who 1987 Ron Grainer 2:38

92 Time and the Rani Suite (From "Time and the Rani") Keff McCulloch 1:38

93 Here's to the Future (From "Delta and the Bannermen") Keff McCulloch 1:57

94 Dragonfire Suite (From "Dragonfire") Dominic Glynn 3:02

95 Remembrance of the Daleks Suite (From "Remembrance of the Daleks") Keff McCulloch 5:32

96 The Greatest Show in the Galaxy Suite (From "the Greatest Show in the Galaxy") Mark Ayres 3:23

97 Battlefield Suite (From "Battlefield") Keff McCulloch 4:42

98 The Curse of Fenric Suite (From "The Curse of Fenric") Mark Ayres 6:35

99 Survival Suite (From "Survival") Dominic Glynn 5:28

100 "…and Somewhere Else, The Tea's Getting Cold" (From "Survival") Dominic Glynn 0:25

101 Prologue: Skaro / Doctor Who Theme (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") John Sponsler, Ron Grainer / Ron Grainer 1:35

102 "Who Am I?" (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Луи Фебре 1:55

103 The Chase (Original Version) [From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie"] Джон Дебни, John Sponsler / John Sponsler 2:21

104 "Open the Eye" (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Джон Дебни, John Sponsler / John Sponsler 2:25

105 Farewell (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Джон Дебни, Луи Фебре / Луи Фебре 1:35

106 End Credits / Doctor Who Theme (From "Doctor Who: The TV Movie") Ron Grainer 0:50

107 Doctor Who Theme – TV Version Ron Grainer, Murray Gold / Murray Gold 0:43

108 Rose's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 1") Murray Gold 2:16

109 Doomsday (From "Doctor Who: Series 2") Murray Gold 5:09

110 Donna's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:16

111 The Doctor Forever (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 4:19

112 Martha's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:42

113 All the Strange, Strange Creatures (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 4:07

114 Boe (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:45

115 This Is Gallifrey: Our Childhood, Our Home (From "Doctor Who: Series 3") Murray Gold 3:18

116 Song of Freedom (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 2:52

117 The Master Suite (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 4:34

118 Four Knocks (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 3:58

119 Vale Decem (From "Doctor Who: Series 4") Murray Gold 3:21

120 I Am the Doctor (From "Doctor Who: Series 5") Murray Gold 4:03

121 The Mad Man with a Box (From "Doctor Who: Series 5") Murray Gold 2:10

122 Amy's Theme (From "Doctor Who: Series 5") Murray Gold 2:08

123 Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know) [From "Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol"] Murray Gold, Katherine Jenkins / Murray Gold 4:43

124 Melody Pond (From "Doctor Who: Series 6") Murray Gold 2:37

125 The Wedding of River Song (From "Doctor Who: Series 6") Murray Gold 5:34

126 Towards the Asylum (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 2:26

127 Together or Not at All - The Song of Amy and Rory (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 3:17

128 Up the Shard (From "Doctor Who: Series 7") Murray Gold 3:03