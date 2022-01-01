|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mary Alice (Spoken Word Intro)
|Mary Alice / Not Applicable
|0:48
|2
|God Bless the American Housewife
|SHeDAISY / Russell Broom
|3:44
|3
|Edie (Spoken Word Version)
|Edie / Not Applicable
|0:04
|4
|Shoes
|Shania Twain / Tammy Hyler
|3:55
|5
|Band of Gold
|Anna Nalick
|3:12
|6
|Lynette (Spoken Word Version)
|Lynette / Not Applicable
|0:14
|7
|Mother's Little Helper
|Liz Phair / Keith Richards
|3:03
|8
|Mrs. Robinson
|Indigo Girls / Paul Simon
|3:47
|9
|Harper Valley PTA
|Martina McBride / Tom T. Hall
|3:26
|10
|Bree (Spoken Word Version)
|Bree / Not Applicable
|0:06
|11
|We're Running Out of Time
|LeAnn Rimes / Tim Heintz
|4:08
|12
|Treat Me Right (I'm Yours for Life)
|Joss Stone / Diane Warren
|4:02
|13
|One's On the Way
|Sara Evans / Shel Silverstein
|3:23
|14
|Gabrielle (Spoken Word Version)
|Gabrielle / Not Applicable
|0:04
|15
|Boom Boom
|Macy Gray / Jeff Cohen
|2:41
|16
|Young Hearts Run Free
|Gloria Estefan
|3:46
|17
|Susan (Spoken Word Version)
|Susan / Not Applicable
|0:07
|18
|Damsel In Distress
|Idina Menzel / Pat Murphy
|3:09
|19
|Dream of the Everyday Housewife
|k.d. lang / Chris Gantry
|3:54
|20
|Mary Alice (Spoken Word Outro)
|Mary Alice / Not Applicable
|0:12
|21
|Desperate Housewives Theme
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:40