Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Отчаянные домохозяйки Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки»

Музыка из сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Вся информация о сериале
Desperate Housewives (Music from and Inspired By the TV Show)
Desperate Housewives (Music from and Inspired By the TV Show) 21 композиция. Mary Alice, SHeDAISY, Edie, Shania Twain, Anna Nalick, Lynette, Liz Phair, Indigo Girls, Martina McBride, Bree, LeAnn Rimes, Joss Stone, Sara Evans, Gabrielle, Macy Gray, Gloria Estefan, Susan, Idina Menzel, k.d. lang, Дэнни Элфман
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Mary Alice (Spoken Word Intro) Mary Alice / Not Applicable 0:48
2 God Bless the American Housewife SHeDAISY / Russell Broom 3:44
3 Edie (Spoken Word Version) Edie / Not Applicable 0:04
4 Shoes Shania Twain / Tammy Hyler 3:55
5 Band of Gold Anna Nalick 3:12
6 Lynette (Spoken Word Version) Lynette / Not Applicable 0:14
7 Mother's Little Helper Liz Phair / Keith Richards 3:03
8 Mrs. Robinson Indigo Girls / Paul Simon 3:47
9 Harper Valley PTA Martina McBride / Tom T. Hall 3:26
10 Bree (Spoken Word Version) Bree / Not Applicable 0:06
11 We're Running Out of Time LeAnn Rimes / Tim Heintz 4:08
12 Treat Me Right (I'm Yours for Life) Joss Stone / Diane Warren 4:02
13 One's On the Way Sara Evans / Shel Silverstein 3:23
14 Gabrielle (Spoken Word Version) Gabrielle / Not Applicable 0:04
15 Boom Boom Macy Gray / Jeff Cohen 2:41
16 Young Hearts Run Free Gloria Estefan 3:46
17 Susan (Spoken Word Version) Susan / Not Applicable 0:07
18 Damsel In Distress Idina Menzel / Pat Murphy 3:09
19 Dream of the Everyday Housewife k.d. lang / Chris Gantry 3:54
20 Mary Alice (Spoken Word Outro) Mary Alice / Not Applicable 0:12
21 Desperate Housewives Theme Дэнни Элфман 0:40
Доступен список песен из сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Готовится лечь под нож хирурга: Бабкина раскрыла все карты
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
Приложение киноафиши