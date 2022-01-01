|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
|Adam Taylor
|1:39
|2
|Bad Moon Rising
|Creedence Clearwater Revival / John Fogerty
|2:21
|3
|I Put a Spell on You
|Sylvia Black / Jay Hawkins
|2:41
|4
|Terrible Thing
|AG
|3:38
|5
|Sixteen Candles
|Stray Cats / Luther Dixon
|2:54
|6
|New Kind of Kick
|The Cramps
|3:29
|7
|Always Is Always Forever (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen)
|Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Charles Manson
|0:52
|8
|Black Magic Woman
|VCTRYS / Peter Green
|3:08
|9
|Dream a Little Dream
|Pink Martini, The von Trapps, Gus Kahn, Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt / Wilbur Schwandt
|3:53
|10
|Queen Freya Hymnal (feat. Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen)
|Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
|1:41
|11
|Blest Be the Tie That Binds (feat. Jaz Sinclair)
|Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / John Fawcett
|2:38
|12
|Do-Re-Mi (feat. Miranda Otto, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Cowen & Gavin Leatherwood)
|Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Richard Rodgers
|1:20
|13
|A Little Wicked
|Valerie Broussard
|3:28
|14
|Girl U Want
|ДЭВО
|3:00
|15
|Gently Break It
|Beck Pete
|3:38
|16
|Under the Stars
|Aquamarine / Daniel Long
|3:34
|17
|Divine Love to Kill Fascism
|Peter Matthew Bauer / Peter Bauer
|5:47
|18
|Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly) [feat. Alvina August]
|Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Ларри Мори
|1:19
|19
|Masquerade (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood & Miranda Otto)
|Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Richard Stilgoe
|2:04