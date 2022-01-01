Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины»

Музыка из сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Вся информация о сериале
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Adam Taylor, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sylvia Black, AG, Stray Cats, The Cramps, Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, VCTRYS, Pink Martini, The von Trapps, Gus Kahn, Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt, Valerie Broussard, ДЭВО, Beck Pete, Aquamarine, Peter Matthew Bauer
Слушать
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Pt. 4 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Pt. 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 7 композиций. Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Слушать
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Pt. 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) - EP
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Pt. 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) - EP 6 композиций. Росс Линч, Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Main Title (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Adam Taylor 1:39
2 Bad Moon Rising Creedence Clearwater Revival / John Fogerty 2:21
3 I Put a Spell on You Sylvia Black / Jay Hawkins 2:41
4 Terrible Thing AG 3:38
5 Sixteen Candles Stray Cats / Luther Dixon 2:54
6 New Kind of Kick The Cramps 3:29
7 Always Is Always Forever (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Charles Manson 0:52
8 Black Magic Woman VCTRYS / Peter Green 3:08
9 Dream a Little Dream Pink Martini, The von Trapps, Gus Kahn, Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt / Wilbur Schwandt 3:53
10 Queen Freya Hymnal (feat. Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 1:41
11 Blest Be the Tie That Binds (feat. Jaz Sinclair) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / John Fawcett 2:38
12 Do-Re-Mi (feat. Miranda Otto, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Cowen & Gavin Leatherwood) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Richard Rodgers 1:20
13 A Little Wicked Valerie Broussard 3:28
14 Girl U Want ДЭВО 3:00
15 Gently Break It Beck Pete 3:38
16 Under the Stars Aquamarine / Daniel Long 3:34
17 Divine Love to Kill Fascism Peter Matthew Bauer / Peter Bauer 5:47
18 Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly) [feat. Alvina August] Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Ларри Мори 1:19
19 Masquerade (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood & Miranda Otto) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Richard Stilgoe 2:04
Доступен список песен из сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
Готовится лечь под нож хирурга: Бабкина раскрыла все карты
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Без слез говорить не смогла: вот что происходило с Валиевой на Олимпиаде
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
Приложение киноафиши