|1
|Middle of It All (feat. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Tituss Burgess, Emmy Raver–Lampman & Kathryn Hahn)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|1:26
|2
|Weehawken
|Central Park Cast, Daveed Diggs
|2:09
|3
|Come into the Darkness (feat. Josh Gad)
|Central Park Cast / Steven Davis
|1:26
|4
|W(h)itch Way [feat. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy Raver–Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs, Rory O'Malley & Thomas Lennon]
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:48
|5
|In the Dark (End Credits) [feat. Jessica Childress]
|Central Park Cast / Bryan Weller
|0:47
|6
|All About You (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy Raver–Lampman & Tituss Burgess)
|Central Park Cast / Taura Stinson
|2:08
|7
|Pour Poor Me More Please (feat. Stanley Tucci & Norm Lewis)
|Central Park Cast / They Might Be Giants
|2:26
|8
|This Is It (feat. Daveed Diggs)
|Central Park Cast / Taura Stinson
|1:15
|9
|This Is It Reprise (feat. Daveed Diggs)
|Central Park Cast / Loren Bouchard
|0:55
|10
|Promise (feat. Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy Raver–Lampman & Tituss Burgess)
|Central Park Cast / Alana Da Fonseca
|1:58
|11
|The Fista Puffs Theme Song (feat. Jessica Childress & Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast
|1:54
|12
|Pow Pow Boom Booms (feat. Amber Ruffin, Ester Dean & Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast / Ben Romans
|2:43
|13
|No One's Home (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy Raver–Lampman, Tituss Burgess & Kathryn Hahn)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:26
|14
|Trying Too Hard (feat. Emmy Raver–Lampman & Michael James Scott)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|3:17
|15
|Pow Pow Boom Booms (End Credits) [feat. Angelica Cox]
|Central Park Cast / Ben Romans
|0:47
|16
|The Answer Is Ward (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy Raver–Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn & Keith David)
|Central Park Cast / Jeff Drake
|2:23
|17
|Kite String (feat. Emmy Raver–Lampman & Tituss Burgess)
|Central Park Cast / Rufus Wainwright
|2:10
|18
|Why Bother? (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Josh Gad, Rory O'Malley, Keith David, Daveed Diggs & Stanley Tucci)
|Central Park Cast / Jeff Drake
|2:45
|19
|Why Bother? (End Credits) [feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Josh Gad & Rory O'Malley]
|Central Park Cast / Jeff Drake
|0:47
|20
|I Have a Bra-blem (feat. Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast / Tank and the Bangas
|1:45
|21
|Little Key (feat. Josh Gad)
|Central Park Cast
|0:30
|22
|Keep It Low Key (feat. Tituss Burgess, Stephanie Beatriz, Daveed Diggs & Rory O'Malley)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:14
|23
|Down to the Wire (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tony Shalhoub, Brian Huskey, Patti LuPone, Stanley Tucci, Emmy Raver–Lampman & Aisha Jackson)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:05
|24
|Bra-blem Solved (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr. & Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast / Tank and the Bangas
|0:42
|25
|Keep It Low Key (End Credits) [feat. Daveed Diggs & Tituss Burgess]
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|0:42
|26
|The Shadow (feat. Daveed Diggs)
|Central Park Cast / Daveed Diggs
|1:54
|27
|That Was All Me (feat. Stanley Tucci & Keala Settle)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:26
|28
|A Moment Forever Ago (feat. Gavin Creel)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:34
|29
|A Thing on Strings (A Busker's Serenade) [feat. Josh Gad]
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|5:14
|30
|A Moment Forever Ago (End Credits) [feat. Elyssa Samsel]
|Central Park Cast / Kate Anderson
|0:46
|31
|A Moment Forever Ago (Demo Version) [feat. Elyssa Samsel]
|Central Park Cast / Kate Anderson
|2:18
|32
|Will I Fit (feat. Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast / Регина Спектор
|1:17
|33
|Will I Fit Reprise (feat. Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast / Регина Спектор
|1:01
|34
|My Worst Day (feat. Stanley Tucci & Daveed Diggs)
|Central Park Cast / Rafael Casal
|2:08
|35
|Puppy Love (feat. Paul Rust & Michael Cassady)
|Central Park Cast / Don't Stop or We'll Die
|1:17
|36
|How It Happened (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Kathryn Hahn & Dave Herman)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:41
|37
|How It Happened Reprise (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Emmy Raver–Lampman & Tituss Burgess)
|Central Park Cast
|0:59
|38
|Puppy Love (End Credits) [feat. Paul Rust & Michael Cassady]
|Central Park Cast / Don't Stop or We'll Die
|0:49
|39
|Paint the World (feat. Emmy Raver–Lampman)
|Central Park Cast / Ingrid Michaelson
|2:52
|40
|A Different Paige (feat. Kathryn Hahn)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:19
|41
|Follow Through (feat. Leslie Odom, Jr.)
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|2:55
|42
|A Different Paige (End Credits) [feat. Kathryn Hahn]
|Central Park Cast / Elyssa Samsel
|0:57