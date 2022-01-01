|1
|Strut Miss Lizzie (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Дэвид Джохансен / Turner Layton
|2:32
|2
|Old King Tut (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Stephen DeRosa / Harry Von Tilzer
|2:57
|3
|It Had To Be You (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Elvis Costello / Gus Kahn
|3:17
|4
|Everybody Loves My Baby
|Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Spencer Williams
|3:08
|5
|You've Got To See Mama Ev'ry Night (Or You Can't See Mama At All) [feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks]
|Liza Minnelli / Billy Rose
|2:51
|6
|Baby Won't You Please Come Home (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Leon Redbone / Clarence Williams
|3:47
|7
|Make Believe (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|St. Vincent / Jerome Kern
|2:47
|8
|Lovesick Blues (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Pokey LaFarge / Irving Mills
|2:53
|9
|Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Neko Case / James Cox
|2:53
|10
|Who's Sorry Now (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Karen Elson / Harry Ruby
|3:16
|11
|You'd Be Surprised (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Stephen DeRosa
|3:04
|12
|I'm Going South (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Margot Bingham / Harry Woods
|2:54
|13
|Sugarfoot Stomp
|Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Joseph Oliver
|2:47
|14
|Jimbo Jambo (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Rufus Wainwright / Billy Frisch
|3:04
|15
|There'll Be Some Changes Made (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Kathy Brier / Benton Overstreet
|2:29
|16
|Somebody Loves Me (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Margot Bingham / Ballard MacDonald
|3:02
|17
|The Prisoner's Song (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Loudon Wainwright III / Guy Massey
|3:07
|18
|I Ain't Got Nobody (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Patti Smith / Spencer Williams
|3:30
|19
|I'll See You In My Dreams (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
|Matt Berninger / Gus Kahn
|1:49
|20
|Oh! Gee, Oh! Gosh, Oh! Golly I'm In Love (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) [Bonus Track]
|Stephen DeRosa
|2:43
|21
|Oh Sister, Ain't That Hot! (Bonus Track)
|Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Eddie Condon
|1:09
|22
|Down In Jungle Town (Bonus Track)
|Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
|3:00