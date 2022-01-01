Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Подпольная империя»

Музыка из сериала «Подпольная империя»

Вся информация о сериале
Boardwalk Empire, Vol. 2 (Music From the HBO Original Series) [Deluxe Version]
Boardwalk Empire, Vol. 2 (Music From the HBO Original Series) [Deluxe Version] 23 композиции. Дэвид Джохансен, Stephen DeRosa, Elvis Costello, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Liza Minnelli, Leon Redbone, St. Vincent, Pokey LaFarge, Neko Case, Karen Elson, Margot Bingham, Rufus Wainwright, Kathy Brier, Loudon Wainwright III, Patti Smith, Matt Berninger
Слушать
Boardwalk Empire, Vol. 3: Music From the HBO Original Series
Boardwalk Empire, Vol. 3: Music From the HBO Original Series 19 композиций. Elvis Costello, Регина Спектор, Pedrito Martinez, Loudon Wainwright III, Margot Bingham, Johnny Gale, Little Isidore, Buzz Garland, JD McPherson, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Margot Bingham, David Mansfield, Marshall Crenshaw, David Oquendo, Stephen DeRosa, Дэвид Джохансен, Johnny Gale, Little Isidore, Angela McCluskey, Johnny Gale, Little Isidore, Norah Jones
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Strut Miss Lizzie (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Дэвид Джохансен / Turner Layton 2:32
2 Old King Tut (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Stephen DeRosa / Harry Von Tilzer 2:57
3 It Had To Be You (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Elvis Costello / Gus Kahn 3:17
4 Everybody Loves My Baby Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Spencer Williams 3:08
5 You've Got To See Mama Ev'ry Night (Or You Can't See Mama At All) [feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks] Liza Minnelli / Billy Rose 2:51
6 Baby Won't You Please Come Home (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Leon Redbone / Clarence Williams 3:47
7 Make Believe (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) St. Vincent / Jerome Kern 2:47
8 Lovesick Blues (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Pokey LaFarge / Irving Mills 2:53
9 Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Neko Case / James Cox 2:53
10 Who's Sorry Now (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Karen Elson / Harry Ruby 3:16
11 You'd Be Surprised (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Stephen DeRosa 3:04
12 I'm Going South (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Margot Bingham / Harry Woods 2:54
13 Sugarfoot Stomp Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Joseph Oliver 2:47
14 Jimbo Jambo (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Rufus Wainwright / Billy Frisch 3:04
15 There'll Be Some Changes Made (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Kathy Brier / Benton Overstreet 2:29
16 Somebody Loves Me (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Margot Bingham / Ballard MacDonald 3:02
17 The Prisoner's Song (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Loudon Wainwright III / Guy Massey 3:07
18 I Ain't Got Nobody (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Patti Smith / Spencer Williams 3:30
19 I'll See You In My Dreams (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) Matt Berninger / Gus Kahn 1:49
20 Oh! Gee, Oh! Gosh, Oh! Golly I'm In Love (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) [Bonus Track] Stephen DeRosa 2:43
21 Oh Sister, Ain't That Hot! (Bonus Track) Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Eddie Condon 1:09
22 Down In Jungle Town (Bonus Track) Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks 3:00
Доступен список песен из сериала «Подпольная империя» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Подпольная империя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
