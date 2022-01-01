|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Outpost
|Jon Opstad
|0:53
|2
|How About This?
|Jon Opstad
|1:04
|3
|This Girl
|Jon Opstad
|0:52
|4
|That Clock
|Jon Opstad
|0:30
|5
|Voices
|Jon Opstad
|0:20
|6
|Spiked Drink
|Jon Opstad
|2:22
|7
|Wipe and Destroy Everything
|Jon Opstad
|1:03
|8
|Blocked By My Wife
|Jon Opstad
|1:16
|9
|Merry Christmas
|Jon Opstad
|0:52
|10
|Greta
|Jon Opstad
|2:24
|11
|Virtual Greta
|Jon Opstad
|2:38
|12
|Virtual Greta Gets a Body
|Jon Opstad
|2:27
|13
|What About Now?
|Jon Opstad
|0:36
|14
|Broken Virtual Greta
|Jon Opstad
|0:37
|15
|Virtual Greta At Work
|Jon Opstad
|1:12
|16
|I'm Not a Good Man / Potter and Beth
|Jon Opstad
|2:34
|17
|Found in the Bin
|Jon Opstad
|0:23
|18
|I Don't Want It
|Jon Opstad
|1:35
|19
|Beth Drives Off
|Jon Opstad
|0:30
|20
|In Town
|Jon Opstad
|1:36
|21
|Begging Letter
|Jon Opstad
|0:43
|22
|There Was One Thing I Could Do
|Jon Opstad
|2:49
|23
|Something Happened Before Then
|Jon Opstad
|0:52
|24
|Back to the Cottage
|Jon Opstad
|1:58
|25
|Do You Confess?
|Jon Opstad
|5:03
|26
|Blocked
|Jon Opstad
|1:45
|27
|Leave Him On for Christmas
|Jon Opstad
|0:26