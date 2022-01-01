Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Черное зеркало Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Черное зеркало»

Музыка из сериала «Черное зеркало» Вся информация о сериале
Black Mirror (
Black Mirror ("White Christmas" Original Television Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Jon Opstad
Слушать
Black Mirror: Black Museum (Original Score)
Black Mirror: Black Museum (Original Score) 21 композиция. Cristobal Tapia De Veer
Слушать
Black Mirror: Smithereens (Music from the Original TV Series)
Black Mirror: Smithereens (Music from the Original TV Series) 19 композиций. Ryuichi Sakamoto
Слушать
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Original Soundtrack)
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Original Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Daniel Pemberton
Слушать
Black Mirror: Hang the DJ (Music from the Original TV Series)
Black Mirror: Hang the DJ (Music from the Original TV Series) 18 композиций. Alex Somers, Sigur Rós, Alex Somers
Слушать
Black Mirror - Be Right Back
Black Mirror - Be Right Back 14 композиций. Vince Pope
Слушать
Black Mirror: Men Against Fire
Black Mirror: Men Against Fire 14 композиций. Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow
Слушать
Black Mirror - White Bear (Original Television Soundtrack)
Black Mirror - White Bear (Original Television Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Jon Opstad
Слушать
Black Mirror: Arkangel (Original Score)
Black Mirror: Arkangel (Original Score) 13 композиций. Марк Айшем
Слушать
Black Mirror: San Junipero (Original Score)
Black Mirror: San Junipero (Original Score) 10 композиций. Clint Mansell
Слушать
Black Mirror: Nosedive (Music from the Original TV Series)
Black Mirror: Nosedive (Music from the Original TV Series) 7 композиций. Max Richter
Слушать
Black Mirror: Hated in the Nation (Original Soundtrack by Martin Phipps) - EP
Black Mirror: Hated in the Nation (Original Soundtrack by Martin Phipps) - EP 6 композиций. Martin Phipps, Alev Lenz
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Outpost Jon Opstad 0:53
2 How About This? Jon Opstad 1:04
3 This Girl Jon Opstad 0:52
4 That Clock Jon Opstad 0:30
5 Voices Jon Opstad 0:20
6 Spiked Drink Jon Opstad 2:22
7 Wipe and Destroy Everything Jon Opstad 1:03
8 Blocked By My Wife Jon Opstad 1:16
9 Merry Christmas Jon Opstad 0:52
10 Greta Jon Opstad 2:24
11 Virtual Greta Jon Opstad 2:38
12 Virtual Greta Gets a Body Jon Opstad 2:27
13 What About Now? Jon Opstad 0:36
14 Broken Virtual Greta Jon Opstad 0:37
15 Virtual Greta At Work Jon Opstad 1:12
16 I'm Not a Good Man / Potter and Beth Jon Opstad 2:34
17 Found in the Bin Jon Opstad 0:23
18 I Don't Want It Jon Opstad 1:35
19 Beth Drives Off Jon Opstad 0:30
20 In Town Jon Opstad 1:36
21 Begging Letter Jon Opstad 0:43
22 There Was One Thing I Could Do Jon Opstad 2:49
23 Something Happened Before Then Jon Opstad 0:52
24 Back to the Cottage Jon Opstad 1:58
25 Do You Confess? Jon Opstad 5:03
26 Blocked Jon Opstad 1:45
27 Leave Him On for Christmas Jon Opstad 0:26
Доступен список песен из сериала «Черное зеркало» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Черное зеркало» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
