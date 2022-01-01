1 The Outpost Jon Opstad 0:53

2 How About This? Jon Opstad 1:04

3 This Girl Jon Opstad 0:52

4 That Clock Jon Opstad 0:30

5 Voices Jon Opstad 0:20

6 Spiked Drink Jon Opstad 2:22

7 Wipe and Destroy Everything Jon Opstad 1:03

8 Blocked By My Wife Jon Opstad 1:16

9 Merry Christmas Jon Opstad 0:52

10 Greta Jon Opstad 2:24

11 Virtual Greta Jon Opstad 2:38

12 Virtual Greta Gets a Body Jon Opstad 2:27

13 What About Now? Jon Opstad 0:36

14 Broken Virtual Greta Jon Opstad 0:37

15 Virtual Greta At Work Jon Opstad 1:12

16 I'm Not a Good Man / Potter and Beth Jon Opstad 2:34

17 Found in the Bin Jon Opstad 0:23

18 I Don't Want It Jon Opstad 1:35

19 Beth Drives Off Jon Opstad 0:30

20 In Town Jon Opstad 1:36

21 Begging Letter Jon Opstad 0:43

22 There Was One Thing I Could Do Jon Opstad 2:49

23 Something Happened Before Then Jon Opstad 0:52

24 Back to the Cottage Jon Opstad 1:58

25 Do You Confess? Jon Opstad 5:03

26 Blocked Jon Opstad 1:45