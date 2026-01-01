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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Победитель
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
Победитель
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Победитель
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Победитель
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Lighting Design or Lighting Direction for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Series
Победитель
Outstanding Lighting Design or Lighting Direction for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Series
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality - Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety/Music Program or a Special
Победитель
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety/Music Program or a Special
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety/Music Program or a Special
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or a Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or a Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Outstanding Choreography
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» 2024
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Choreography
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Номинант
Награда за 50 лет брака: какие выплаты положены россиянам и как получить на карту
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Даже Ланнистеры столько не платят: 10 серий «Игры престолов» с самым безумным бюджетом
Колесников обратился к самым верным поклонникам «Первого отдела»: «Не обманывайте себя» (видео)
Перестал плеваться от дорам, увидев 5 шедевров с Netflix: все лето смотрю только их и останавливаться не планирую
10 серий, рейтинг 98% на Rotten Tomatoes: странная новинка 2026 года от Apple TV смешивает «Сияние», «Челюсти», «Оно» и чёрный юмор
70 млн долларов за 5 минут в трубу: эта сцена из «Пиратов Карибского моря» стоила дороже всего «Парка юрского периода» и «Дьявол носит Prada»
Про «Первый отдел» забудьте – лучшую роль Колесников сыграл в русском «Шерлоке»: вы точно не узнаете Брагина в новинке НТВ (видео)
«90 серий – с ума сойти»: российскую новинку в духе «Бриджертонов» оценили уже 35 000 зрителей (ставят ей 7.4)
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