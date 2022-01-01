1 Long Live the King Tim Phillips 3:11

2 Becoming Elizabeth (Main Title) Tim Phillips 0:54

3 The Big Mass Tim Phillips 3:36

4 Elizabeth's Letter Tim Phillips 3:20

5 She Doesn't Understand Tim Phillips 2:49

6 An Early Start Tim Phillips 0:53

7 A Secret Wedding Tim Phillips 2:22

8 Our Future Tim Phillips 2:27

9 Fire Performance Tim Phillips 1:34

10 The Pope Tim Phillips 1:21

11 Pawns Tim Phillips 1:35

12 Bird Call Tim Phillips 1:50

13 Lawn Party and Fireworks Tim Phillips 1:28

14 Exile Tim Phillips 2:12

15 Cockfight Tim Phillips 1:21

16 Finished Alright Tim Phillips 1:44

17 Pedro Goes to Mary Tim Phillips 0:56

18 Let Them... Have Sex Tim Phillips 1:50

19 Sixteen Is a Lot Tim Phillips 0:49

20 What Do We Do Tim Phillips 2:22

21 Birthday Banquet Tim Phillips 1:10

22 Staying Alive Tim Phillips 3:20

23 Traitors Deserve Death Tim Phillips 2:51

24 Tributaries Tim Phillips 4:19

25 Hunting the Stag Tim Phillips 4:27

26 I'll Fucking Let You Tim Phillips 3:28

27 Spanish Ship Tim Phillips 2:15

28 The Will, Not the Power Tim Phillips 1:42

29 The Falcon Tim Phillips 2:45

30 My Father Is Dead Tim Phillips 3:01