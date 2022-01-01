|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Long Live the King
|Tim Phillips
|3:11
|2
|Becoming Elizabeth (Main Title)
|Tim Phillips
|0:54
|3
|The Big Mass
|Tim Phillips
|3:36
|4
|Elizabeth's Letter
|Tim Phillips
|3:20
|5
|She Doesn't Understand
|Tim Phillips
|2:49
|6
|An Early Start
|Tim Phillips
|0:53
|7
|A Secret Wedding
|Tim Phillips
|2:22
|8
|Our Future
|Tim Phillips
|2:27
|9
|Fire Performance
|Tim Phillips
|1:34
|10
|The Pope
|Tim Phillips
|1:21
|11
|Pawns
|Tim Phillips
|1:35
|12
|Bird Call
|Tim Phillips
|1:50
|13
|Lawn Party and Fireworks
|Tim Phillips
|1:28
|14
|Exile
|Tim Phillips
|2:12
|15
|Cockfight
|Tim Phillips
|1:21
|16
|Finished Alright
|Tim Phillips
|1:44
|17
|Pedro Goes to Mary
|Tim Phillips
|0:56
|18
|Let Them... Have Sex
|Tim Phillips
|1:50
|19
|Sixteen Is a Lot
|Tim Phillips
|0:49
|20
|What Do We Do
|Tim Phillips
|2:22
|21
|Birthday Banquet
|Tim Phillips
|1:10
|22
|Staying Alive
|Tim Phillips
|3:20
|23
|Traitors Deserve Death
|Tim Phillips
|2:51
|24
|Tributaries
|Tim Phillips
|4:19
|25
|Hunting the Stag
|Tim Phillips
|4:27
|26
|I'll Fucking Let You
|Tim Phillips
|3:28
|27
|Spanish Ship
|Tim Phillips
|2:15
|28
|The Will, Not the Power
|Tim Phillips
|1:42
|29
|The Falcon
|Tim Phillips
|2:45
|30
|My Father Is Dead
|Tim Phillips
|3:01
|31
|Here We Stand
|Tim Phillips
|2:27