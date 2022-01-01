Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Становление Елизаветы Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Становление Елизаветы»

Музыка из сериала «Становление Елизаветы» Вся информация о сериале
Becoming Elizabeth (Original Series Soundtrack)
Becoming Elizabeth (Original Series Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Tim Phillips
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Long Live the King Tim Phillips 3:11
2 Becoming Elizabeth (Main Title) Tim Phillips 0:54
3 The Big Mass Tim Phillips 3:36
4 Elizabeth's Letter Tim Phillips 3:20
5 She Doesn't Understand Tim Phillips 2:49
6 An Early Start Tim Phillips 0:53
7 A Secret Wedding Tim Phillips 2:22
8 Our Future Tim Phillips 2:27
9 Fire Performance Tim Phillips 1:34
10 The Pope Tim Phillips 1:21
11 Pawns Tim Phillips 1:35
12 Bird Call Tim Phillips 1:50
13 Lawn Party and Fireworks Tim Phillips 1:28
14 Exile Tim Phillips 2:12
15 Cockfight Tim Phillips 1:21
16 Finished Alright Tim Phillips 1:44
17 Pedro Goes to Mary Tim Phillips 0:56
18 Let Them... Have Sex Tim Phillips 1:50
19 Sixteen Is a Lot Tim Phillips 0:49
20 What Do We Do Tim Phillips 2:22
21 Birthday Banquet Tim Phillips 1:10
22 Staying Alive Tim Phillips 3:20
23 Traitors Deserve Death Tim Phillips 2:51
24 Tributaries Tim Phillips 4:19
25 Hunting the Stag Tim Phillips 4:27
26 I'll Fucking Let You Tim Phillips 3:28
27 Spanish Ship Tim Phillips 2:15
28 The Will, Not the Power Tim Phillips 1:42
29 The Falcon Tim Phillips 2:45
30 My Father Is Dead Tim Phillips 3:01
31 Here We Stand Tim Phillips 2:27
Доступен список песен из сериала «Становление Елизаветы» (2022) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Становление Елизаветы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
