|1
|The Gilded Age (Main Title Theme)
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:33
|2
|Marian Brook
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:03
|3
|Sneaking Out
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:21
|4
|Marian and Mrs. Scott
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:15
|5
|The Ferry
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:36
|6
|Oscar's Secret
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:13
|7
|Defeat Is Not Your Color
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:51
|8
|The Russell Family
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:31
|9
|Van Rhijn House
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:02
|10
|That Is What Matters
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:24
|11
|Hostage to Ridicule
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:55
|12
|I'm Going Home
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:12
|13
|I'm Begging You
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:03
|14
|Sparse Party
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:50
|15
|New York Globe
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:49
|16
|People Think It's True
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:42
|17
|Leave Gladys to Me
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:39
|18
|Oscar and Turner
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:14
|19
|The Arrival
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:56
|20
|First Love
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:19
|21
|New Values
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:58
|22
|Goodbye Gladys
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams / Rupert Gregson-Williams, Ryder McNair
|1:36
|23
|I'll Never Give Up
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:18
|24
|It's Too Much
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:46
|25
|Light the Way
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:15
|26
|What Can I Say?
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:56
|27
|Print Shop
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:12
|28
|Emerge Unscathed
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:21
|29
|Anyone for Tennis?
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:26
|30
|What's Best for Me
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:51
|31
|Following Jack
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:44
|32
|Mrs. Astor's House
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:21
|33
|The Cemetery
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:44
|34
|Marian Says Goodbye
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:44
|35
|Not a Gentleman
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:42
|36
|Where We Stand
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:27
|37
|We Have Proof
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:09
|38
|Party Guests
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:24
|39
|A New Day
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:15