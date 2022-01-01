|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Mansfield Murders
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:49
|2
|Romance in Lille
|Arthur Sharpe
|1:00
|3
|Spaghetti Landscapers
|Arthur Sharpe
|3:47
|4
|High Noon Mangle
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:10
|5
|Hollywood Romance
|Arthur Sharpe
|1:18
|6
|Burning Memories
|Arthur Sharpe
|4:50
|7
|Saint Pancras
|Arthur Sharpe
|4:39
|8
|Peculiar Neighbours
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:40
|9
|Wired
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:02
|10
|La Romance du Cinéma
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:10
|11
|Chris Interrogated
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:36
|12
|Susan's Hero
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:56
|13
|Mith Matricide
|Arthur Sharpe
|4:03
|14
|Nightmares
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:04
|15
|Video Dating
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:37
|16
|Old Box of Photographs
|Arthur Sharpe
|3:00
|17
|Lancing's Mith
|Arthur Sharpe
|5:16
|18
|A Horse Called Susan
|Arthur Sharpe
|2:07
|19
|Shadow Cavalry
|Arthur Sharpe
|6:05
|20
|Landscapers
|Arthur Sharpe
|5:16