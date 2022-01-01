|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Reasons For Revenge
|Matthew Margeson
|2:14
|2
|Rand
|Matthew Margeson
|0:44
|3
|Stealing the Safe
|Matthew Margeson
|3:59
|4
|Pam and Tommy Wake Up
|Matthew Margeson
|1:56
|5
|Rand Inspired
|Matthew Margeson
|0:49
|6
|Pam Going To Work
|Matthew Margeson
|1:07
|7
|Hollywood Breakdown
|Isaac Carpenter
|0:41
|8
|Depressing TV
|Matthew Margeson
|0:55
|9
|Peace Then Panic
|Matthew Margeson
|2:02
|10
|To Purchase, Send Check Or Money Order
|Matthew Margeson
|1:44
|11
|Bikers
|Matthew Margeson
|2:44
|12
|Pam Searches Web
|Matthew Margeson
|1:28
|13
|American Sex Story
|Isaac Carpenter
|1:21
|14
|Studio B
|Matthew Margeson
|4:21
|15
|Lawyer Conference
|Matthew Margeson
|1:54
|16
|The Internet
|Matthew Margeson
|1:49
|17
|Fragile Pam
|Matthew Margeson
|1:49
|18
|I’m Done
|Matthew Margeson
|2:40
|19
|Pam On Leno
|Matthew Margeson
|2:15
|20
|Dangerously Paying Debts
|Matthew Margeson
|2:01
|21
|Erica’s Mad At Rand
|Matthew Margeson
|0:55
|22
|Barbed Wire
|Matthew Margeson
|1:29
|23
|Tower Records
|Matthew Margeson
|0:50
|24
|Going Viral
|Matthew Margeson
|1:40
|25
|It’s Streaming
|Matthew Margeson
|3:31
|26
|Rand Sees a Psychic
|Matthew Margeson
|1:27
|27
|A Hard Time Letting Go
|Matthew Margeson
|0:58
|28
|Tommy Spinning Out
|Matthew Margeson
|2:09
|29
|Making Amends
|Matthew Margeson
|1:58
|30
|Get Outta My Face (feat. Sebastian Stan)
|Isaac Carpenter / Isaac Carpenter, Robert Siegel
|1:03
|31
|She Says Yeah Yeah (feat. Storm Di Scozia)
|Isaac Carpenter
|1:32