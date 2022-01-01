|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|DMZ (Main Title Theme)
|Kris Bowers
|1:28
|2
|Welcome to the DMZ
|Kris Bowers
|3:17
|3
|Skel's Wall
|Kris Bowers
|1:36
|4
|Rose and Alma
|Kris Bowers
|1:46
|5
|Caught in the Crossfire
|Kris Bowers
|2:01
|6
|Loss in the DMZ
|Kris Bowers
|2:50
|7
|Odi
|Kris Bowers
|1:59
|8
|Eyes Forward, Love
|Kris Bowers
|2:16
|9
|Wilson Seeks out the Rat
|Kris Bowers
|1:38
|10
|Oona and the Daughters of Lilith
|Kris Bowers
|2:51
|11
|Tenny and Skel
|Kris Bowers
|2:00
|12
|Alma's Solution
|Kris Bowers
|6:04
|13
|The Setup
|Kris Bowers
|2:57
|14
|Maybe You Don't Deserve Saving
|Kris Bowers
|4:03
|15
|Learn to Live in My World
|Kris Bowers
|5:05
|16
|Parco's Order
|Kris Bowers
|3:36
|17
|Kill Your Gods
|Kris Bowers
|2:09
|18
|Over There's All You've Got Left
|Kris Bowers
|3:40
|19
|Goodbye, Skel
|Kris Bowers
|2:47