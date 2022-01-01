Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «И просто так»

And Just Like That (Soundtrack from the HBO® Max Original Series)
And Just Like That (Soundtrack from the HBO® Max Original Series) 25 композиций. Aaron Zigman
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Hello Lovers Aaron Zigman 1:26
2 Big Dies Aaron Zigman 1:27
3 Carrie Checks in the Hospital Aaron Zigman 0:53
4 Seema and Mr. Bayshore Aaron Zigman 1:19
5 I Kissed a Man Aaron Zigman 1:40
6 Carrie at the Cafe Aaron Zigman 1:17
7 Miranda Goes to LA Aaron Zigman 1:28
8 Halston and Seema's Dad Aaron Zigman 1:20
9 Carrie and the Dishwasher Aaron Zigman 1:21
10 Anthony and Carrie at the Surgeon's Office Aaron Zigman 1:39
11 Coffee Montage Aaron Zigman 2:33
12 Funeral Aaron Zigman 1:08
13 Carrie's Texting Aaron Zigman 0:52
14 Losing the Ring Aaron Zigman 1:07
15 Carrie and Miranda Walk down the Plaza / Natasha's in Rome Aaron Zigman 0:52
16 Carrie in Her Apartment Aaron Zigman 2:24
17 Some of My Best Friends Aaron Zigman 1:09
18 Hot Boys Let Carrie into Her Apartment Aaron Zigman 1:19
19 Hello It's Me (Instrumental) Aaron Zigman / Todd Rundgren 1:21
20 Hipster Challah Aaron Zigman 1:11
21 Back to the Old Apartment Aaron Zigman 1:14
22 Carrie Talks to Charlotte / Miranda Dumps the Alcohol Aaron Zigman 1:53
23 Big's Computer / Date with Peter Aaron Zigman 2:26
24 I Went on a Date, You Happy? Aaron Zigman 1:30
25 Lisette Aaron Zigman 1:00
Доступен список песен из сериала «И просто так» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «И просто так» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
