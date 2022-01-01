|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hello Lovers
|Aaron Zigman
|1:26
|2
|Big Dies
|Aaron Zigman
|1:27
|3
|Carrie Checks in the Hospital
|Aaron Zigman
|0:53
|4
|Seema and Mr. Bayshore
|Aaron Zigman
|1:19
|5
|I Kissed a Man
|Aaron Zigman
|1:40
|6
|Carrie at the Cafe
|Aaron Zigman
|1:17
|7
|Miranda Goes to LA
|Aaron Zigman
|1:28
|8
|Halston and Seema's Dad
|Aaron Zigman
|1:20
|9
|Carrie and the Dishwasher
|Aaron Zigman
|1:21
|10
|Anthony and Carrie at the Surgeon's Office
|Aaron Zigman
|1:39
|11
|Coffee Montage
|Aaron Zigman
|2:33
|12
|Funeral
|Aaron Zigman
|1:08
|13
|Carrie's Texting
|Aaron Zigman
|0:52
|14
|Losing the Ring
|Aaron Zigman
|1:07
|15
|Carrie and Miranda Walk down the Plaza / Natasha's in Rome
|Aaron Zigman
|0:52
|16
|Carrie in Her Apartment
|Aaron Zigman
|2:24
|17
|Some of My Best Friends
|Aaron Zigman
|1:09
|18
|Hot Boys Let Carrie into Her Apartment
|Aaron Zigman
|1:19
|19
|Hello It's Me (Instrumental)
|Aaron Zigman / Todd Rundgren
|1:21
|20
|Hipster Challah
|Aaron Zigman
|1:11
|21
|Back to the Old Apartment
|Aaron Zigman
|1:14
|22
|Carrie Talks to Charlotte / Miranda Dumps the Alcohol
|Aaron Zigman
|1:53
|23
|Big's Computer / Date with Peter
|Aaron Zigman
|2:26
|24
|I Went on a Date, You Happy?
|Aaron Zigman
|1:30
|25
|Lisette
|Aaron Zigman
|1:00