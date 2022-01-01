|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Only You
|Selena Gomez / Vince Clarke
|3:05
|2
|Kill Em With Kindness (Acoustic)
|Selena Gomez / T. Price
|3:33
|3
|Bored
|Billie Eilish
|3:01
|4
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Joy Division
|3:26
|5
|Into the Black
|Chromatics / Neil Young
|5:20
|6
|The Night We Met
|Lord Huron / Tom Renaud
|3:27
|7
|A 1000 Times
|Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam / Rostam
|4:09
|8
|The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunneymen Cover)
|Roman Remains
|5:30
|9
|High
|Sir Sly
|3:51
|10
|Cool Blue
|The Japanese House
|3:52
|11
|Fascination Street (Remastered)
|The Cure
|5:14
|12
|The Walls Came Down (Single Version)
|The Call / Michael Been
|3:45
|13
|The Stand (Long Version)
|The Alarm / Mike Peters
|4:44