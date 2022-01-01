Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Плакса» (1990)
Cry-Baby Плакса 1990 / США
7.0 Оцените
25 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Плакса» (1990)

Cry-Baby (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cry-Baby (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. James Intveld, Baldwin and The Whiffles, Rachel Sweet, The Honey Sisters, Bull Moose Jackson, James Intveld, The Honey Sisters, The Jive Bombers, Shirley & Lee, The Students, Nappy Brown, Little Esther, Earl Bostic, The Chips
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 King Cry-Baby James Intveld / Doc Pomus 3:41
2 Sh Boom Baldwin and The Whiffles 2:49
3 Doin' Time for Bein' Young James Intveld / Waddy Wachtel 3:07
4 A Teenage Prayer Rachel Sweet 2:08
5 Please, Mr. Jailer Rachel Sweet / Wynona Carr 4:02
6 Cry Baby The Honey Sisters / Bobby Robinson 3:15
7 Teardrops Are Falling James Intveld / The Five Wings 2:30
8 Nosey Joe Bull Moose Jackson / Jerry Leiber 2:37
9 Mister Sandman (feat. Rachael Sweet) Baldwin and The Whiffles / Pat Ballard 2:22
10 High School Hellcats James Intveld, The Honey Sisters / Dave Alvin 4:06
11 Bad Boy The Jive Bombers / Lillian Armstrong 2:52
12 The Flirt Shirley & Lee / Earl Palmer 1:57
13 I'm So Young The Students 2:29
14 (My Heart Goes) Piddily Patter, Patter Nappy Brown / Rose Marie McCoy 2:03
15 I'm a Bad, Bad Girl Little Esther 2:55
16 Jungle Drums Earl Bostic / Carmen Lombardo 2:51
17 Cherry The Jive Bombers 2:57
18 Rubber Biscuit The Chips 2:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Плакса» (1990) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Плакса» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
