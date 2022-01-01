|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|King Cry-Baby
|James Intveld / Doc Pomus
|3:41
|2
|Sh Boom
|Baldwin and The Whiffles
|2:49
|3
|Doin' Time for Bein' Young
|James Intveld / Waddy Wachtel
|3:07
|4
|A Teenage Prayer
|Rachel Sweet
|2:08
|5
|Please, Mr. Jailer
|Rachel Sweet / Wynona Carr
|4:02
|6
|Cry Baby
|The Honey Sisters / Bobby Robinson
|3:15
|7
|Teardrops Are Falling
|James Intveld / The Five Wings
|2:30
|8
|Nosey Joe
|Bull Moose Jackson / Jerry Leiber
|2:37
|9
|Mister Sandman (feat. Rachael Sweet)
|Baldwin and The Whiffles / Pat Ballard
|2:22
|10
|High School Hellcats
|James Intveld, The Honey Sisters / Dave Alvin
|4:06
|11
|Bad Boy
|The Jive Bombers / Lillian Armstrong
|2:52
|12
|The Flirt
|Shirley & Lee / Earl Palmer
|1:57
|13
|I'm So Young
|The Students
|2:29
|14
|(My Heart Goes) Piddily Patter, Patter
|Nappy Brown / Rose Marie McCoy
|2:03
|15
|I'm a Bad, Bad Girl
|Little Esther
|2:55
|16
|Jungle Drums
|Earl Bostic / Carmen Lombardo
|2:51
|17
|Cherry
|The Jive Bombers
|2:57
|18
|Rubber Biscuit
|The Chips
|2:07