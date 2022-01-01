Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Трамвай "Желание" Музыка из фильма «Трамвай "Желание"» (1951)
A Streetcar Named Desire Трамвай "Желание" 1951 / США
7.9 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Трамвай "Желание"» (1951)

A Streetcar Named Desire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Mono Version]
A Streetcar Named Desire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Mono Version] 10 композиций. Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Streetcar Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 2:51
2 Four Deuces Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 3:06
3 Belle Reeve Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 3:05
4 Blanche Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 2:40
5 Della Robia Blue Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 2:57
6 Flores para los Muertos Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 2:43
7 Maina Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 4:06
8 Lust Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 3:20
9 Soliloquy Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 2:53
10 Redemption Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Alex North 1:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трамвай "Желание"» (1951) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трамвай "Желание"» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
