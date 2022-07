1 Main Title (Love Theme from Lolita) Bob Harris 1:58

2 Guilty (Guilty Theme) Nelson Riddle 2:53

3 Guilty as Charged Nelson Riddle, James Mason & Peter Sellers 0:49

4 Ramsdale (Arrival in Town) Nelson Riddle 0:45

5 Cherry Pies Nelson Riddle, Shelly Winters & James Mason 0:28

6 Lolita Ya Ya Nelson Riddle 3:24

7 Hula Hoop Nelson Riddle, Sue Lyon & Shelly Winters 0:11

8 There's No You Nelson Riddle 3:23

9 Guilty's Caper (School Dance) Nelson Riddle 1:51

10 A Lovely Lyrical Lilting Name Nelson Riddle, Peter Sellers & Shelly Winters 0:23

11 Put Your Dreams Away (For Another Day) Nelson Riddle 3:04

12 Shelly Winters Cha Cha Nelson Riddle 3:13

13 Music to Eat by (Music and Humbert at Dinner) Nelson Riddle 1:55

14 Love (Theme from Lolita) Bob Harris 4:15

15 Diary Entry Nelson Riddle & James Mason 0:25

16 The Last Martini (Discovery of Diary) Nelson Riddle 1:41

17 Charlotte Is Dead (Thoughts of Lolita) Nelson Riddle 4:05

18 Instant Music (Two Beat Society) Nelson Riddle 2:13

19 Don't Smudge Your Toenails Nelson Riddle, James Mason & Sue Lyon 0:34

20 The Strange Call Nelson Riddle 4:03

21 Mrs. Schiller Nelson Riddle 2:04

22 Twenty Five Paces Nelson Riddle, James Mason & Sue Lyon 0:18