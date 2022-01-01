|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Song of the Heart
|Prince
|4:36
|2
|Hit Me Up
|Gia Farrell / Josh Schwartz
|3:16
|3
|Tell Me Something Good
|P!nk / Stevie Wonder
|3:08
|4
|Somebody to Love
|Brittany Murphy
|3:47
|5
|I Wish
|Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams / Stevie Wonder
|3:32
|6
|Jump N' Move (feat. Jamalski)
|The Brand New Heavies & Jamalski
|3:19
|7
|Do It Again
|The Beach Boys / Mike Love
|2:25
|8
|The Joker Mash-up With Everything I Own
|Steve Miller
|4:06
|9
|My Way (A Mi Manera)
|Робин Уильямс / Paul Anka
|1:45
|10
|Kiss Mash-up With Heartbreak Hotel
|Джон Пауэлл / Tommy Durden
|2:36
|11
|Boogie Wonderland
|Brittany Murphy
|5:07
|12
|Golden Slumbers / The End
|k.d. lang / Paul McCartney
|4:16
|13
|The Story of Mumble Happyfeet
|Джон Пауэлл
|5:51