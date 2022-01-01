Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Делай ноги» (2006)
Happy Feet Делай ноги 2006 / Австралия / США
Музыка из мультфильма «Делай ноги» (2006)

Happy Feet (Music from the Motion Picture)
Happy Feet (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Prince, Gia Farrell, P!nk, Brittany Murphy, Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, The Brand New Heavies & Jamalski, The Beach Boys, , Робин Уильямс, Джон Пауэлл, k.d. lang
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Song of the Heart Prince 4:36
2 Hit Me Up Gia Farrell / Josh Schwartz 3:16
3 Tell Me Something Good P!nk / Stevie Wonder 3:08
4 Somebody to Love Brittany Murphy 3:47
5 I Wish Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams / Stevie Wonder 3:32
6 Jump N' Move (feat. Jamalski) The Brand New Heavies & Jamalski 3:19
7 Do It Again The Beach Boys / Mike Love 2:25
8 The Joker Mash-up With Everything I Own Steve Miller 4:06
9 My Way (A Mi Manera) Робин Уильямс / Paul Anka 1:45
10 Kiss Mash-up With Heartbreak Hotel Джон Пауэлл / Tommy Durden 2:36
11 Boogie Wonderland Brittany Murphy 5:07
12 Golden Slumbers / The End k.d. lang / Paul McCartney 4:16
13 The Story of Mumble Happyfeet Джон Пауэлл 5:51
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Делай ноги» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Делай ноги» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
