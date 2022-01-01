|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|More Human Than Human (Meet Bambi In the King's Harem Mix)
|White Zombie
|4:17
|2
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|Killing Joke
|6:54
|3
|Desperate Hearts
|C'mon
|2:08
|4
|Euphoria
|Collide (kaRIN & Statik)
|6:32
|5
|The Lords of Salem
|Rob Zombie
|4:14
|6
|Faster
|Jules X
|2:01
|7
|Predator (Collide Remix)
|Front Line Assembly
|6:33
|8
|Water Shock
|tomandandy
|1:28
|9
|Putnam Barn
|tomandandy
|1:22
|10
|Final Fight
|tomandandy
|3:05
|11
|Savior
|tomandandy
|3:46
|12
|Fall Fest
|tomandandy
|1:24