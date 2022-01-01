Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сделка с дьяволом
The Covenant Сделка с дьяволом 2006 / США
7.6 Оцените
30 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.1
Музыка из фильма «Сделка с дьяволом» (2006)

The Covenant (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Covenant (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. White Zombie, Killing Joke, C'mon, Collide (kaRIN & Statik), Rob Zombie, Jules X, Front Line Assembly, tomandandy
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 More Human Than Human (Meet Bambi In the King's Harem Mix) White Zombie 4:17
2 The Death and Resurrection Show Killing Joke 6:54
3 Desperate Hearts C'mon 2:08
4 Euphoria Collide (kaRIN & Statik) 6:32
5 The Lords of Salem Rob Zombie 4:14
6 Faster Jules X 2:01
7 Predator (Collide Remix) Front Line Assembly 6:33
8 Water Shock tomandandy 1:28
9 Putnam Barn tomandandy 1:22
10 Final Fight tomandandy 3:05
11 Savior tomandandy 3:46
12 Fall Fest tomandandy 1:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сделка с дьяволом» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сделка с дьяволом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
