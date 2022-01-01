|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Illusionist
|Philip Glass
|2:24
|2
|Do You Know Me?
|Philip Glass
|2:48
|3
|Chance Encounter
|Philip Glass
|3:24
|4
|The Locket
|Philip Glass
|2:55
|5
|The Orange Tree
|Philip Glass
|1:48
|6
|The Mirror
|Philip Glass
|1:28
|7
|Wish I Would See You Again
|Philip Glass
|1:27
|8
|The Sword
|Philip Glass
|0:36
|9
|Meeting in the Carriage
|Philip Glass
|1:09
|10
|Sophie
|Philip Glass
|2:51
|11
|The Secret Plot
|Philip Glass
|2:53
|12
|Sophie's Ride to the Castle
|Philip Glass
|2:05
|13
|The Accident
|Philip Glass
|1:31
|14
|The New Theater
|Philip Glass
|1:39
|15
|Frankel Appears
|Philip Glass
|3:27
|16
|A Shout from the Crowd
|Philip Glass
|2:03
|17
|Eisenheim Disappears
|Philip Glass
|2:08
|18
|The Search
|Philip Glass
|3:01
|19
|The Missing Gem
|Philip Glass
|3:03
|20
|The Chase
|Philip Glass
|4:11
|21
|Life in the Mountains
|Philip Glass
|4:32