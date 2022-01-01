|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cops or Criminals (feat. G.E. Smith & Larry Saltzman)
|Howard Shore
|2:01
|2
|344 Wash
|G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|2:03
|3
|Beacon Hill
|Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|2:36
|4
|The Faithful Departed (feat. G.E. Smith & Larry Saltzman)
|Howard Shore
|3:02
|5
|Colin
|Larry Saltzman, G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|2:09
|6
|Madolyn
|Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|2:14
|7
|Billy's Theme (feat. Sharon Isbin)
|Howard Shore
|6:59
|8
|Command (feat. G.E. Smith & Larry Saltzman)
|Howard Shore
|3:16
|9
|Chinatown (feat. G.E. Smith)
|Howard Shore
|3:16
|10
|Boston Common
|Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|2:53
|11
|Miss Thing
|Larry Saltzman, G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|1:45
|12
|The Baby
|G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore
|2:48
|13
|The Last Rites (feat. G.E. Smith & Sharon Isbin)
|Howard Shore
|3:06
|14
|The Departed Tango (feat. Larry Saltzman, Jamey Haddad, Marc Ribot, Shawn Pelton & Tim Le Febvre)
|Howard Shore
|3:39