Отступники
The Departed Отступники 2006 / США
8.2
74 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 8.5
Музыка из фильма «Отступники» (2006)

The Departed (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Departed (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Howard Shore, G.E. Smith, Howard Shore, Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore, Larry Saltzman, G.E. Smith, Howard Shore
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Cops or Criminals (feat. G.E. Smith & Larry Saltzman) Howard Shore 2:01
2 344 Wash G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 2:03
3 Beacon Hill Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 2:36
4 The Faithful Departed (feat. G.E. Smith & Larry Saltzman) Howard Shore 3:02
5 Colin Larry Saltzman, G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 2:09
6 Madolyn Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 2:14
7 Billy's Theme (feat. Sharon Isbin) Howard Shore 6:59
8 Command (feat. G.E. Smith & Larry Saltzman) Howard Shore 3:16
9 Chinatown (feat. G.E. Smith) Howard Shore 3:16
10 Boston Common Sharon Isbin, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 2:53
11 Miss Thing Larry Saltzman, G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 1:45
12 The Baby G.E. Smith, Howard Shore / Howard Shore 2:48
13 The Last Rites (feat. G.E. Smith & Sharon Isbin) Howard Shore 3:06
14 The Departed Tango (feat. Larry Saltzman, Jamey Haddad, Marc Ribot, Shawn Pelton & Tim Le Febvre) Howard Shore 3:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Отступники» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Отступники» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
