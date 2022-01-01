Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Полет навигатора Полет навигатора
Flight of the Navigator Полет навигатора 1986 / США
7.6 Оцените
52 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Полет навигатора» (1986)

Flight of the Navigator (Original Motion Picture Score)
Flight of the Navigator (Original Motion Picture Score) 12 композиций. Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Theme from Flight of the Navigator Alan Silvestri 2:50
2 Main Title Alan Silvestri 3:29
3 The Ship Beckons Alan Silvestri 1:06
4 David in the Woods Alan Silvestri 2:34
5 Robot Romp Alan Silvestri 2:29
6 Transporting the Ship Alan Silvestri 1:17
7 Ship Drop Alan Silvestri 2:35
8 Have to Help a Friend Alan Silvestri 3:10
9 The Shadow Universe Alan Silvestri 2:00
10 Flight Alan Silvestri 2:23
11 Finale Alan Silvestri 1:13
12 Star Dancing Alan Silvestri 3:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полет навигатора» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полет навигатора» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
