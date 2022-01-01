|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme from Flight of the Navigator
|Alan Silvestri
|2:50
|2
|Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|3:29
|3
|The Ship Beckons
|Alan Silvestri
|1:06
|4
|David in the Woods
|Alan Silvestri
|2:34
|5
|Robot Romp
|Alan Silvestri
|2:29
|6
|Transporting the Ship
|Alan Silvestri
|1:17
|7
|Ship Drop
|Alan Silvestri
|2:35
|8
|Have to Help a Friend
|Alan Silvestri
|3:10
|9
|The Shadow Universe
|Alan Silvestri
|2:00
|10
|Flight
|Alan Silvestri
|2:23
|11
|Finale
|Alan Silvestri
|1:13
|12
|Star Dancing
|Alan Silvestri
|3:20