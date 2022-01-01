|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|(We're Gonna) Rock Around the Clock
|Bill Haley & His Comets / Jimmy De Knight
|2:12
|2
|Runaway
|Del Shannon / Max Crook
|2:20
|3
|Why Do Fools Fall in Love?
|Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
|2:20
|4
|That'll Be the Day
|The Crickets / Jerry Allison
|2:18
|5
|Almost Grown
|Chuck Berry
|2:21
|6
|Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
|The Platters / Jerome Kern
|2:40
|7
|Little Darlin'
|The Diamonds / Maurice Williams
|2:09
|8
|Barbara Ann (Intro by Wolfman Jack)
|The Regents
|2:09
|9
|Maybe Baby
|The Crickets / Buddy Holly
|2:03
|10
|Ain't That a Shame?
|Fats Domino / Dave Bartholomew
|2:27
|11
|Johnny B. Goode
|Chuck Berry
|2:41
|12
|I Only Have Eyes for You
|The Flamingos / Al Dubin
|3:23
|13
|To the Aisle (Intro by Wolfman Jack)
|The Five Satins
|2:45
|14
|Come Go with Me
|The Del-Vikings
|2:42
|15
|You're Sixteen
|Johnny Burnette / Richard M. Sherman
|1:58
|16
|Love Potion No. 9
|The Clovers / Mike Stoller
|1:53
|17
|Since I Don't Have You
|The Skyliners
|2:38
|18
|Only You (And You Alone)
|The Platters / Ande Rand
|2:42
|19
|Goodnight, Well It's Time to Go
|The Spaniels / Calvin Carter
|2:45
|20
|All Summer Long
|The Beach Boys / Brian Wilson
|2:06