Американские граффити
Американские граффити Музыка из фильма «Американские граффити» (1973)
American Graffiti Американские граффити 1973 / США
Музыка из фильма «Американские граффити» (1973)

Highlights from the Soundtrack of American Graffiti
Highlights from the Soundtrack of American Graffiti 20 композиций. Bill Haley & His Comets, Del Shannon, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, The Crickets, Chuck Berry, The Platters, The Diamonds, The Regents, Fats Domino, The Flamingos, The Five Satins, The Del-Vikings, Johnny Burnette, The Clovers, The Skyliners, The Spaniels, The Beach Boys
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 (We're Gonna) Rock Around the Clock Bill Haley & His Comets / Jimmy De Knight 2:12
2 Runaway Del Shannon / Max Crook 2:20
3 Why Do Fools Fall in Love? Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers 2:20
4 That'll Be the Day The Crickets / Jerry Allison 2:18
5 Almost Grown Chuck Berry 2:21
6 Smoke Gets in Your Eyes The Platters / Jerome Kern 2:40
7 Little Darlin' The Diamonds / Maurice Williams 2:09
8 Barbara Ann (Intro by Wolfman Jack) The Regents 2:09
9 Maybe Baby The Crickets / Buddy Holly 2:03
10 Ain't That a Shame? Fats Domino / Dave Bartholomew 2:27
11 Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry 2:41
12 I Only Have Eyes for You The Flamingos / Al Dubin 3:23
13 To the Aisle (Intro by Wolfman Jack) The Five Satins 2:45
14 Come Go with Me The Del-Vikings 2:42
15 You're Sixteen Johnny Burnette / Richard M. Sherman 1:58
16 Love Potion No. 9 The Clovers / Mike Stoller 1:53
17 Since I Don't Have You The Skyliners 2:38
18 Only You (And You Alone) The Platters / Ande Rand 2:42
19 Goodnight, Well It's Time to Go The Spaniels / Calvin Carter 2:45
20 All Summer Long The Beach Boys / Brian Wilson 2:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Американские граффити» (1973) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Американские граффити» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
