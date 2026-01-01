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Постер фильма Брюс Ли против суперменов
4.3
Киноафиша Фильмы Брюс Ли против суперменов
4.3

Брюс Ли против суперменов

, 1975
Meng long zheng dong
Тайвань / боевик, драма, триллер / 18+
Постер фильма Брюс Ли против суперменов
4.3

О фильме

«Зелёный Шершень» вызывается на помощь для спасения похищенного учёного.

В ролях

Брюс Лай
Фэй Ланг
Лео Ау-Юнг
Jang Il-Do
Tsu Po-lin
Lu Wen Lu
Режиссер Чиа Чун У
Сценарист Ching-Kang Yao
Композитор Фрэнки Чан, Yung-Yu Chen
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна Тайвань
Продолжительность 1 час 24 минуты
Год выпуска 1975
Премьера в мире 11 июня 1975
Дата выхода
17 июня 1976 Германия 18
17 ноября 1978 США R
11 июня 1975 Тайвань
Производство Alpha Motion Picture Company, Alpha Motion Pictures
Другие названия
Meng long zheng dong, Bruce Lee Against Supermen, Superdragon vs. Superman, Bruce Lee contre supermen, Bruce Lee contro i supermen, Bruce Lee gegen die Supermänner, Bruce Lee mot supermännen, Bruce Lee proti Supermanu, Bruce Lee Supermani vastu, Bruce Lee Süpermen'e karşı, Bruce Lee Volta ao Ataque, Bruce Lee vs. the Supermen, Bruce Lee, o athanatos arhigos, Brus Li Protiv Supermena, Call Me Dragon, Den grønne hveps, Karaté contre supermen, Mang lung ching dung

Рейтинг фильма

4.3
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4.3 IMDb

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