Другие названия

Meng long zheng dong, Bruce Lee Against Supermen, Superdragon vs. Superman, Bruce Lee contre supermen, Bruce Lee contro i supermen, Bruce Lee gegen die Supermänner, Bruce Lee mot supermännen, Bruce Lee proti Supermanu, Bruce Lee Supermani vastu, Bruce Lee Süpermen'e karşı, Bruce Lee Volta ao Ataque, Bruce Lee vs. the Supermen, Bruce Lee, o athanatos arhigos, Brus Li Protiv Supermena, Call Me Dragon, Den grønne hveps, Karaté contre supermen, Mang lung ching dung

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