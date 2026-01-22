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Постер фильма Everybody to Kenmure Street
7.8
Киноафиша Фильмы Everybody to Kenmure Street
7.8

Everybody to Kenmure Street

, 2026
Everybody to Kenmure Street
Великобритания / документальный
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Постер фильма Everybody to Kenmure Street
7.8
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В ролях

Кейт Дики
Кейт Дики
Protestor
Keira Lucchesi
Protester
Эмма Томпсон
Эмма Томпсон
Protestor
Tabassum Niamat
Self - Glasgow Resident
Aamer Anwar
Self - Human Rights Lawyer
Aamer Anwar
Self - Human Rights Lawyer
Нельсон Мандела
Self - Former President of South Africa
Henry Bell
Self - Glasgow Resident
Heather Parry
Self - Glasgow Resident
Niall Christie
Self - Glasgow Resident
Mohammad Naveen Asif
Self - Glasgow Resident
Ioana Lee
Self - Glasgow Resident
Режиссер Felipe Bustos Sierra
Композитор Barry Burns
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна Великобритания
Продолжительность 1 час 35 минут
Год выпуска 2026
Премьера в мире 22 января 2026
Дата выхода
22 мая 2026 США
Сборы в мире $284 004
Производство Barry Crerar, Screen Scotland
Другие названия
Everybody to Kenmure Street, Όλοι στην οδό Κένμιουρ!

Рейтинг фильма

7.8
Оцените 10 голосов
7.7 IMDb
Обновлено 6 мая 2026

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Смотреть в кино Сейчас фильм не показывают в кино, но мы можем прислать вам сообщение, когда этот фильм снова появится в прокате
Майкл
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