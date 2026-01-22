В ролях
Tabassum Niamat
Self - Glasgow Resident
Aamer Anwar
Self - Human Rights Lawyer
Aamer Anwar
Self - Human Rights Lawyer
Нельсон Мандела
Self - Former President of South Africa
Henry Bell
Self - Glasgow Resident
Heather Parry
Self - Glasgow Resident
Niall Christie
Self - Glasgow Resident
Mohammad Naveen Asif
Self - Glasgow Resident
Ioana Lee
Self - Glasgow Resident
Все актеры и съемочная группа
Режиссер
Felipe Bustos Sierra
Композитор
Barry Burns
Детали фильма
Страна
Великобритания
Продолжительность
1 час 35 минут
Год выпуска
2026
Премьера в мире
22 января 2026
Сборы в мире
$284 004
Производство
Barry Crerar, Screen Scotland
Другие названия
Everybody to Kenmure Street, Όλοι στην οδό Κένμιουρ!