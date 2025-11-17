Step into a golden-hour dreamscape, where a locker marked “MOA” opens the door to an extraordinary encounter. The line between reality and fantasy blurs with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Cloud-kissed skies melt into pink sunsets and high-speed races surge beyond the limit. Each scene bursts with emotion, energy, and imagination. Frozen winter nights thaw into spring gardens in bloom, as TXT’s love for MOA comes alive in every moment, every melody. From the tender whispers of Love Language, to the fierce performance of Danger, and the lingering echo of Beautiful Strangers. This is more than a concert. It's a VR experience that brings you closer than ever before. Don’t miss TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT : HEART ATTACK.