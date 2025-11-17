Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате «Её личный ад» 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Русский
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Постер фильма Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack
Киноафиша Фильмы Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

, 2025
Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack
Южная Корея / концерт / 18+
Постер фильма Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

О фильме

Step into a golden-hour dreamscape, where a locker marked “MOA” opens the door to an extraordinary encounter. The line between reality and fantasy blurs with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Cloud-kissed skies melt into pink sunsets and high-speed races surge beyond the limit. Each scene bursts with emotion, energy, and imagination. Frozen winter nights thaw into spring gardens in bloom, as TXT’s love for MOA comes alive in every moment, every melody. From the tender whispers of Love Language, to the fierce performance of Danger, and the lingering echo of Beautiful Strangers. This is more than a concert. It's a VR experience that brings you closer than ever before. Don’t miss TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT : HEART ATTACK.

Детали фильма

Страна Южная Корея
Продолжительность 52 минуты
Год выпуска 2025
Сборы в мире $305 036
Другие названия
Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

Рейтинг фильма

0.0
Оцените 0 голосов
Место в рейтинге
Лучшие фильмы 2025 года 
Обновлено 17 ноября 2025

Отзывы о фильме

Пока нет отзывов, но ваше мнение может помочь другим
Написать отзыв
Смотреть в кино Сейчас фильм не показывают в кино, но мы можем прислать вам сообщение, когда этот фильм снова появится в прокате
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
История игрушек 5
История игрушек 5
2026, США, приключения, анимация, комедия, фэнтези, семейный, драма
На деревню дедушке 2
На деревню дедушке 2
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
2026, США, ужасы
Миньоны и Монстры
Миньоны и Монстры
2026, США, приключения, анимация, боевик
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
2026, Россия, семейный
Холоп 3
Холоп 3
2026, Россия, комедия, приключения
Закулисье реальности
Закулисье реальности
2026, США, ужасы, фантастика
Обсессия
Обсессия
2025, США, ужасы
Её личный ад
Её личный ад
2026, Дания, драма, ужасы, триллер
Кодекс Данте
Кодекс Данте
2025, Италия, драма
Колючая и ушастый
Колючая и ушастый
2025, Бельгия / Франция / Люксембург, анимация
Россиянка выкупила все купе в поезде РЖД за 50 000 рублей и пожалела: райская поездка стала сущим адом
Металлический шарик в духовку – и жир со стенок отвалится комьями: выведал секрет у клинера с 17-летним стажем
Два пшика лаком для волос на бумажное полотенце — и дома ощутимо чище: работает безотказно
В СССР этот фильм собрал в кино 50 млн зрителей — и только женщины покидали залы вне себя от гнева: «белая ворона» среди классики
«Мне ок»: Аксенова встала грудью за фильм о Германии с оценкой 6.0 — от него у россиян «кровоточили глаза»
«Шерлок» Камбербэтча — наивный дилетант с лупой на фоне этих трёх детективов: от №2 мурашки по коже даже 12 лет спустя
Вместо «Первого отдела» НТВ покажет новинку «Один из нас» — без зомби и Джоэла, но со своей фишкой
Свежий мини-сериал с оценкой 7.6 зайдет фанатам «Гангстерленда»: «актеры отличные, идея интересная»
Из 202 серий «Невского» зрители выделили только эти 5: их нельзя пропустить - через 2 недели начнут показывать на НТВ
Как звали Якина и где снимали «Девчат»: только настоящий знаток Мосфильма ответит на все 5 вопросов (тест)
Это аниме с 8.5 на IMDb такое крутое, что его обожает звезда «Обсессии»: «Включаю, когда прихожу домой»
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше