Постер фильма Vala - The Story of Bangle
Vala - The Story of Bangle

Vala - The Story of Bangle

Vala - Story of a Bangle
О фильме

The central plot revolves around the wedding night when Purushu struggles with an antique-looking bangle from his wife Sarala's wrist. While continuously attempting to remove the bangle Sarala reveals to Purushu that it can never be removed and the first night concludes auspiciously, with the bangle still on her wrist. In a parallel story, Bhanuprakash, a policeman, and his wife Vishalam, who eloped together, stumble upon Sarala's bangle during an encounter while visiting Akshaya centre. Vishalam becomes obsessed with the bangle at first sight and wishes to have it; however, Bhanu's search becomes pointless and fails to find a similar bangle. This leads to a deep investigation by Bhanu and Purushu on the other side, both discover that Sarala’s bangle is a priceless antique, which she inherits from her grandmother is a lie. Purushu also discovers that the bangle is a priceless antique and seeks help from the jewellers but it remains impossible to remove. As the complexity gets deeper another woman enters the scene and claims the bangle as the rightful owner which leaves everyone in a web of secrets & lies and unfolds the drama.

Страна Индия
Продолжительность 2 часа 10 минут
Год выпуска 2025
Премьера в мире 19 сентября 2025
Дата выхода
19 сентября 2025 ОАЭ 18TC

Рейтинг фильма

0.0
Оцените 0 голосов
