Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате «Улыбка. Зарождение зла» 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
К сожалению, постер отсутствует
Киноафиша Фильмы Edward Scissorhands: Matthew Bourne’s dance version of Tim Burton’s classic

Edward Scissorhands: Matthew Bourne’s dance version of Tim Burton’s classic

Edward Scissorhands: Matthew Bourne’s dance version of Tim Burton’s classic 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

О фильме

Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere in 2005. Based on the classic Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his New Adventures Company return to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

Продолжительность 1 час 34 минуты
Год выпуска 2024
Премьера в мире 25 сентября 2024
Дата выхода
25 сентября 2024 Финляндия Luok_vap

Рейтинг фильма

0.0
Оцените 0 голосов
Смотреть в кино Сейчас фильм не показывают в кино, но мы можем прислать вам сообщение, когда этот фильм снова появится в прокате

Отзывы о фильме

Пока нет отзывов, но ваше мнение может помочь другим
Написать отзыв
Аватар: Пламя и пепел
Аватар: Пламя и пепел
2025, США, фантастика, фэнтези, боевик, приключения
Марти Великолепный
Марти Великолепный
2025, США, драма, исторический
Горничная
Горничная
2025, США, триллер
Убежище
Убежище
2026, США, боевик, триллер
Зверополис 2
Зверополис 2
2025, США, приключения, анимация, комедия
Равиоли Оли
Равиоли Оли
2026, Россия, комедия, мелодрама
Гренландия 2: Миграция
Гренландия 2: Миграция
2026, Великобритания / США, триллер, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Чебурашка 2
Чебурашка 2
2026, Россия, семейный, комедия
Возвращение в Сайлент Хилл
Возвращение в Сайлент Хилл
2026, США, ужасы
Кит-убийца
Кит-убийца
2026, Австралия / США, боевик, ужасы, детектив
Здесь был Юра
Здесь был Юра
2025, Россия, драма, музыка
Левша
Левша
2026, Россия, приключения
Скучали по «Интерстеллару»? Новую sci-fi от автора «ВАЛЛ-И» и «В поисках Немо» уже называют самой умной фантастикой 2026 года
Вестерос будет праздновать его смерть: как закончится жизнь Эгга из «Рыцаря Семи Королевств»
От создателей «Фишера», но история иная: вот почему я жду фильм «Тальков» — точно будет хитом
Только «Первый отдел» в России смотрят чаще, чем этот новый российский детектив: 0 больших звезд, 100% напряжения
25 лет спустя я нашел грубый ляп в «Убойной силе»: сценаристы перепутали Чечню и США
Ну, голубчики, давайте тест: за 40 секунд узнаем, помните ли вы лучшие серии «Маши и Медведя» – взрослые не ответят и на 4/8
Тест на 5/5 пройдут только фанаты Андрея Миронова: вспомните фильмы с его участием по песне
Собрал $631 млн и номинации на «Оскар»: теперь создатели «Формулы-1» задумались о втором фильме
Совершенно неузнаваем: вот как выглядел Иэн Маккеллен за 30 лет до того, как стал Гэндальфом — мог бы сыграть в «Шерлоке»
Завидую тем, кто еще не смотрел: 5 сериалов с рейтингом до 8,2, которые украдут ваши вечера на неделю вперед
Отзывы неоднозначные, но рейтинг приятно удивляет: чего зрителям ждать от сериала «Берлинская жара»
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше