Другие названия

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Rebel Moon (Parte dos): La guerrera que deja marcas, İsyan Gezegeni - İkinci Bölüm: İz Bırakan, Mässuliste kuu 2, Rebel Moon - Chapter 2: The Curse of Forgiveness, Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, Rebel Moon - część 2: Zadająca rany, Rebel Moon - Kapitel 2: Fluch der Vergebung, Rebel Moon - Part Two: Director's Cut, Rebel Moon - Parte 2: A Marcadora de Cicatrizes, Rebel Moon - Parte 2: la sfregiatrice, Rebel Moon - Partea 2: Cea care lasă cicatrici, Rebel Moon - Partie 2 : L'Entailleuse, Rebel Moon - Teil 2: Die Narbenmacherin, Rebel Moon - パート2: 傷跡を刻む者, Rebel Moon - 第 2 部：烙印之人, Rebel Moon (Capítulo dos): La maldición del perdón, Rebel Moon－第2部：烙印之人, Rebel Moon: 2. rész - A sebejtő, Rebel Moon: Druhá část - Jizvonoška, Rebel Moon: Phần Hai - Kẻ Khắc Vết Sẹo, Rebel Moon. Частина 2: Та, що лишає шрами, Бунтівний місяць. Частина 2: Та, що лишає шрами, Мятежная Луна, часть 2: Оставляющая шрамы, 月球叛军2, 月球叛军2：烙印之人, Rebel Moon - Capitolo 2: La maledizione del perdono, Rebel Moon - פרשה 2: קללת המחילה, Rebel Moon 2, 레벨 문: 파트 2 스카기버, Rebel Moon - Chapitre 2 : La Malédiction du Pardon, Rebel Moon Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, רבל מון – חלק 2: המצלקת, רבל מון – חלק שני: גרסת הבמאי, 反叛之月2：烙印之人, 反叛之月：第2部：烙印之人, Rebel Moon Parte 2: A Scargiver, Rebel Moon Partie 2 : L'Entailleuse, REBEL MOON パート2: 傷跡を刻む者, Rebel Moon - Parte Dos: La maldición del perdón, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, Rebel Moon — บทที่ 2: นิรโทษคือคำสาป, Rebel Moon — 第 2 部：烙印之人, Мятежная Луна: Дарующая шрамы, ירח המרד – חלק 2: המצלקת, 레벨 문 2

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