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Постер фильма Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы
5.9
Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы - Трейлер
Киноафиша Фильмы Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы
5.9

Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы

, 2024
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
США / боевик, приключения, драма / 18+
Трейлеры
Постер фильма Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы
5.9
Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы - Трейлер
Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы  Трейлер

О фильме

Пришло время для нерушимых союзов, новых героев и легенд: повстанцы готовятся к битве с Праматерью.

В ролях

София Бутелла
София Бутелла
Kora
Эд Скрейн
Эд Скрейн
Atticus Noble
Джена Мэлоун
Джена Мэлоун
Чарли Ханнэм
Чарли Ханнэм
Михиль Хаусман
Михиль Хаусман
Gunnar
Пэ Ду-на
Пэ Ду-на
Nemesis
Клеопатра Коулмэн
Клеопатра Коулмэн
Devra
Джимон Хонсу
Джимон Хонсу
Titus
Кэри Элвес
Кэри Элвес
Фра Фи
Balisarius
Стюарт Мартин
Стюарт Мартин
Энтони Хопкинс
Энтони Хопкинс
Jimmy
Режиссер Зак Снайдер
Сценарист Зак Снайдер, Курт Йонстад, Шэй Хаттен
Композитор Junkie XL
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна США
Продолжительность 2 часа 2 минуты
Год выпуска 2024
Премьера онлайн 18 апреля 2024
Премьера в мире 5 апреля 2024
Бюджет $83 000 000
Производство Grand Electric, The Stone Quarry
Другие названия
Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Rebel Moon (Parte dos): La guerrera que deja marcas, İsyan Gezegeni - İkinci Bölüm: İz Bırakan, Mässuliste kuu 2, Rebel Moon - Chapter 2: The Curse of Forgiveness, Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, Rebel Moon - część 2: Zadająca rany, Rebel Moon - Kapitel 2: Fluch der Vergebung, Rebel Moon - Part Two: Director's Cut, Rebel Moon - Parte 2: A Marcadora de Cicatrizes, Rebel Moon - Parte 2: la sfregiatrice, Rebel Moon - Partea 2: Cea care lasă cicatrici, Rebel Moon - Partie 2 : L'Entailleuse, Rebel Moon - Teil 2: Die Narbenmacherin, Rebel Moon - パート2: 傷跡を刻む者, Rebel Moon - 第 2 部：烙印之人, Rebel Moon (Capítulo dos): La maldición del perdón, Rebel Moon－第2部：烙印之人, Rebel Moon: 2. rész - A sebejtő, Rebel Moon: Druhá část - Jizvonoška, Rebel Moon: Phần Hai - Kẻ Khắc Vết Sẹo, Rebel Moon. Частина 2: Та, що лишає шрами, Бунтівний місяць. Частина 2: Та, що лишає шрами, Мятежная Луна, часть 2: Оставляющая шрамы, 月球叛军2, 月球叛军2：烙印之人, Rebel Moon - Capitolo 2: La maledizione del perdono, Rebel Moon - פרשה 2: קללת המחילה, Rebel Moon 2, 레벨 문: 파트 2 스카기버, Rebel Moon - Chapitre 2 : La Malédiction du Pardon, Rebel Moon Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, רבל מון – חלק 2: המצלקת, רבל מון – חלק שני: גרסת הבמאי, 反叛之月2：烙印之人, 反叛之月：第2部：烙印之人, Rebel Moon Parte 2: A Scargiver, Rebel Moon Partie 2 : L'Entailleuse, REBEL MOON パート2: 傷跡を刻む者, Rebel Moon - Parte Dos: La maldición del perdón, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, Rebel Moon — บทที่ 2: นิรโทษคือคำสาป, Rebel Moon — 第 2 部：烙印之人, Мятежная Луна: Дарующая шрамы, ירח המרד – חלק 2: המצלקת, 레벨 문 2

Рейтинг фильма

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Оцените 13 голосов
5.4 IMDb
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Обновлено 19 февраля 2026

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Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы - Трейлер
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Мятежная Луна: Часть два - Дарующий шрамы - Тизер
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Отзывы о фильме

Weteran Mc 30 июня 2024, 00:56
"Мятежная Луна. Оставляющая шрамы" - вторая часть фантастического боевика от Netflix, известного режиссёра, Зака Снайдера.
Фильм… Читать дальше…
Киноафиша.инфо 30 июня 2024, 14:11
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение о фильме, спасибо 😌
Смотреть в кино Сейчас фильм не показывают в кино, но мы можем прислать вам сообщение, когда этот фильм снова появится в прокате

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