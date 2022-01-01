Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Правосудие Спенсера
Spenser Confidential Правосудие Спенсера 2020 / США
Музыка из фильма «Правосудие Спенсера» (2020)

Spenser Confidential (Music from the Netflix Original Film)
Spenser Confidential (Music from the Netflix Original Film) 20 композиций. Стив Яблонски
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Trial Стив Яблонски 2:28
2 Squeeb Стив Яблонски 1:46
3 Driscoll Стив Яблонски 1:43
4 Pearl Стив Яблонски 1:06
5 Boylan Murdered Стив Яблонски 3:47
6 Terrence Graham Стив Яблонски 1:34
7 Is This Revenge? Стив Яблонски 3:22
8 WTF Is a Cloud Стив Яблонски / Jared Fry 1:36
9 Spencer Investigates Стив Яблонски 4:21
10 Yellow Corvette Стив Яблонски / Nathan Whitehead 2:02
11 Tracksuit Charlie Стив Яблонски 5:07
12 One World Only Стив Яблонски / Jared Fry 4:04
13 In Deep Стив Яблонски 1:56
14 The Pony Express Стив Яблонски 1:26
15 Whole Lotta Drugs Стив Яблонски / Nathan Whitehead 2:16
16 They Got Henry Стив Яблонски 1:49
17 Wonderland Стив Яблонски 1:48
18 Hawk Has a Plan Стив Яблонски 3:50
19 Let's Go Стив Яблонски / Nathan Whitehead 3:19
20 Spencer's Theme Стив Яблонски 4:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Правосудие Спенсера» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Правосудие Спенсера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
