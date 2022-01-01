|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Trial
|Стив Яблонски
|2:28
|2
|Squeeb
|Стив Яблонски
|1:46
|3
|Driscoll
|Стив Яблонски
|1:43
|4
|Pearl
|Стив Яблонски
|1:06
|5
|Boylan Murdered
|Стив Яблонски
|3:47
|6
|Terrence Graham
|Стив Яблонски
|1:34
|7
|Is This Revenge?
|Стив Яблонски
|3:22
|8
|WTF Is a Cloud
|Стив Яблонски / Jared Fry
|1:36
|9
|Spencer Investigates
|Стив Яблонски
|4:21
|10
|Yellow Corvette
|Стив Яблонски / Nathan Whitehead
|2:02
|11
|Tracksuit Charlie
|Стив Яблонски
|5:07
|12
|One World Only
|Стив Яблонски / Jared Fry
|4:04
|13
|In Deep
|Стив Яблонски
|1:56
|14
|The Pony Express
|Стив Яблонски
|1:26
|15
|Whole Lotta Drugs
|Стив Яблонски / Nathan Whitehead
|2:16
|16
|They Got Henry
|Стив Яблонски
|1:49
|17
|Wonderland
|Стив Яблонски
|1:48
|18
|Hawk Has a Plan
|Стив Яблонски
|3:50
|19
|Let's Go
|Стив Яблонски / Nathan Whitehead
|3:19
|20
|Spencer's Theme
|Стив Яблонски
|4:59