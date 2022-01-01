Оповещения от Киноафиши
Бугимен Бугимен
Музыка из фильма «Бугимен» (2018)
Achoura Бугимен 2018 / Марокко / Франция
4.9 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.8
Музыка из фильма «Бугимен» (2018)

Achoura (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Achoura (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Romain Paillot, Romain Paillot, Ivan Palomares
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Achoura Main Titles Romain Paillot 2:17
2 First Flashback Romain Paillot 2:01
3 Ali and Nadia Romain Paillot 2:22
4 Finding a Clue Romain Paillot 2:05
5 First Encounter Romain Paillot 1:42
6 The Legend of Achoura Romain Paillot 1:22
7 The French Mansion Romain Paillot, Ivan Palomares / Romain Paillot 1:00
8 Chased Romain Paillot 3:14
9 Friendship Theme Romain Paillot 1:28
10 Lullaby Romain Paillot 1:29
11 In the Forest Romain Paillot 2:28
12 Run Romain Paillot, Ivan Palomares / Romain Paillot 1:45
13 Finding My Son Romain Paillot 3:05
14 Homecoming Romain Paillot 2:40
15 Achoura End Titles Romain Paillot 3:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бугимен» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бугимен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
