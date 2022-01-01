|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Achoura Main Titles
|Romain Paillot
|2:17
|2
|First Flashback
|Romain Paillot
|2:01
|3
|Ali and Nadia
|Romain Paillot
|2:22
|4
|Finding a Clue
|Romain Paillot
|2:05
|5
|First Encounter
|Romain Paillot
|1:42
|6
|The Legend of Achoura
|Romain Paillot
|1:22
|7
|The French Mansion
|Romain Paillot, Ivan Palomares / Romain Paillot
|1:00
|8
|Chased
|Romain Paillot
|3:14
|9
|Friendship Theme
|Romain Paillot
|1:28
|10
|Lullaby
|Romain Paillot
|1:29
|11
|In the Forest
|Romain Paillot
|2:28
|12
|Run
|Romain Paillot, Ivan Palomares / Romain Paillot
|1:45
|13
|Finding My Son
|Romain Paillot
|3:05
|14
|Homecoming
|Romain Paillot
|2:40
|15
|Achoura End Titles
|Romain Paillot
|3:04