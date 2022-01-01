|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Where Is Halston
|Stanley Clarke
|2:22
|2
|Versailles
|Stanley Clarke
|1:03
|3
|52 W. 54th St.
|Stanley Clarke
|2:25
|4
|Carl
|Stanley Clarke
|2:38
|5
|H-Magic
|Stanley Clarke
|2:10
|6
|Attitude
|Stanley Clarke
|2:05
|7
|Show In Paris
|Stanley Clarke
|1:21
|8
|Ascension
|Stanley Clarke
|1:49
|9
|Ready To Take Off
|Stanley Clarke
|3:02
|10
|Vampires
|Stanley Clarke
|4:03
|11
|Courage
|Stanley Clarke
|1:06
|12
|La Hermosa Iman
|Stanley Clarke
|2:19
|13
|Roger and Carth Vader
|Stanley Clarke
|4:29
|14
|H-Blues
|Stanley Clarke
|2:01
|15
|Walking the Runway
|Stanley Clarke
|2:27
|16
|The H Move
|Stanley Clarke
|2:44
|17
|Traitorous Insurrection
|Stanley Clarke
|6:54
|18
|Friends Always
|Stanley Clarke
|2:00
|19
|Remembering His Family
|Stanley Clarke
|2:53
|20
|Halston Fades Away
|Stanley Clarke
|2:43
|21
|The Beautiful Models
|Stanley Clarke
|1:56
|22
|“2 AM At Studio 54”
|Stanley Clarke
|4:18