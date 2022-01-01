|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Leaning On A Rainbow
|Michael Ball / Jake Field
|2:33
|2
|Biarritz Blues
|Nick Moorcroft
|1:13
|3
|Always
|Alfie Boe / Irving Berlin
|2:42
|4
|The Price Of Inspiration
|Shaun Escoffrey
|2:30
|5
|The Glory Of Love
|Imelda May / Billy Hill
|2:41
|6
|Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
|Issy Van Randwyck / Ian W. Brown
|1:59
|7
|Out Of My Control
|Gregory Porter
|2:45
|8
|Heaven's Cadillacs
|Thea Gilmore / Ian W. Brown
|2:19
|9
|Where You Are Is Where I Am
|Thea Gilmore / Ian W. Brown
|2:30
|10
|Top Banana
|Ian W. Brown
|2:28
|11
|Let's Dance (feat. Devon Mayson )
|Jake Field
|2:17
|12
|Always (Instrumental)
|Elvira / Irving Berlin
|3:14