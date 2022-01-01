Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Бывшая с того света Бывшая с того света
Киноафиша Фильмы Бывшая с того света Музыка из фильма «Бывшая с того света» (2020)
Blithe Spirit Бывшая с того света 2020 / Великобритания
5.3 Оцените
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Бывшая с того света» (2020)

Вся информация о фильме
Blithe Spirit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Blithe Spirit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Michael Ball, , Alfie Boe, Shaun Escoffrey, Imelda May, Issy Van Randwyck, Gregory Porter, Thea Gilmore, Elvira
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Leaning On A Rainbow Michael Ball / Jake Field 2:33
2 Biarritz Blues Nick Moorcroft 1:13
3 Always Alfie Boe / Irving Berlin 2:42
4 The Price Of Inspiration Shaun Escoffrey 2:30
5 The Glory Of Love Imelda May / Billy Hill 2:41
6 Shimmy Like My Sister Kate Issy Van Randwyck / Ian W. Brown 1:59
7 Out Of My Control Gregory Porter 2:45
8 Heaven's Cadillacs Thea Gilmore / Ian W. Brown 2:19
9 Where You Are Is Where I Am Thea Gilmore / Ian W. Brown 2:30
10 Top Banana Ian W. Brown 2:28
11 Let's Dance (feat. Devon Mayson ) Jake Field 2:17
12 Always (Instrumental) Elvira / Irving Berlin 3:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бывшая с того света» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бывшая с того света» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Одержимая
Одержимая
2021, Россия, триллер
Related video
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
«На выходе из гримерки»: 58-летняя Лолита огорошила признанием о травме
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
После прощания с «Современником»: будущее Орбакайте раскрыл чеченский сын
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Приложение киноафиши