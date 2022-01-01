1 Enter the Ride Enis Rotthoff 2:38

2 Neon Gray Enis Rotthoff 3:17

3 Time Capsule Enis Rotthoff 3:31

4 Reverse Part Enis Rotthoff 1:42

5 Playcare Enis Rotthoff 1:50

6 Change of Plans Enis Rotthoff 3:11

7 After the Explosion Enis Rotthoff 2:43

8 A Very Terrible Morning Enis Rotthoff 2:44

9 Remember to Breathe Enis Rotthoff 2:24

10 Picking Up the Body Enis Rotthoff 1:40

11 Monster Slippers Enis Rotthoff 2:21

12 Miles Drive Through Enis Rotthoff 2:01

13 Knock Knock Enis Rotthoff 2:52

14 Riktor Enis Rotthoff 2:38

15 Running Man Enis Rotthoff 1:56

16 This Is Not a Love Story Enis Rotthoff 1:43

17 The New Miles Enis Rotthoff 3:18

18 Welcome to Skizm Enis Rotthoff 1:43

19 Running from Nix Enis Rotthoff 2:19

20 Just an Ordinary Day Enis Rotthoff 3:14

21 Releasing Enis Rotthoff 2:42

22 The Titles Enis Rotthoff 0:32

23 The Game of Skizm Enis Rotthoff 1:07

24 Closing Scene Enis Rotthoff 0:46

25 Facing the Duel Enis Rotthoff 1:32

26 Primal Fight Enis Rotthoff 2:36

27 This Is About Art Enis Rotthoff 2:57

28 Promise You Will be Cool With It Enis Rotthoff 0:51

29 You Were Always That Person Enis Rotthoff 1:53