|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Enter the Ride
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:38
|2
|Neon Gray
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:17
|3
|Time Capsule
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:31
|4
|Reverse Part
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:42
|5
|Playcare
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:50
|6
|Change of Plans
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:11
|7
|After the Explosion
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:43
|8
|A Very Terrible Morning
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:44
|9
|Remember to Breathe
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:24
|10
|Picking Up the Body
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:40
|11
|Monster Slippers
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:21
|12
|Miles Drive Through
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:01
|13
|Knock Knock
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:52
|14
|Riktor
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:38
|15
|Running Man
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:56
|16
|This Is Not a Love Story
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:43
|17
|The New Miles
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:18
|18
|Welcome to Skizm
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:43
|19
|Running from Nix
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:19
|20
|Just an Ordinary Day
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:14
|21
|Releasing
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:42
|22
|The Titles
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:32
|23
|The Game of Skizm
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:07
|24
|Closing Scene
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:46
|25
|Facing the Duel
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:32
|26
|Primal Fight
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:36
|27
|This Is About Art
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:57
|28
|Promise You Will be Cool With It
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:51
|29
|You Were Always That Person
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:53
|30
|Original Gray
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:06