Банкир Банкир
Киноафиша Фильмы Банкир Музыка из фильма «Банкир» (2020)
The Banker Банкир 2020 / США
7.7 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Банкир» (2020)

The Banker (An Apple Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Banker (An Apple Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. H. Scott Salinas
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Bernard's Theme H. Scott Salinas 1:00
2 Epilogue H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 2:30
3 The Plan H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson 1:54
4 Business Is Good H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 1:32
5 My Husband Is a Genius H. Scott Salinas 0:56
6 Florance Spying H. Scott Salinas 1:39
7 I'm Not Effing Your Wife H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson 3:10
8 Fixer Upper H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 2:56
9 The Con H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 3:02
10 Get the Books H. Scott Salinas / Norman Kim 1:55
11 Matt Gets It H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson 1:50
12 Eunice's Theme H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 1:01
13 Bank Examiner Arrives H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 2:10
14 Golf Montage H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson 1:35
15 Bathroom Board Meeting H. Scott Salinas 2:36
16 Bernard's Book H. Scott Salinas 1:59
17 Back to Willis H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson 1:27
18 Bernard and Eunice H. Scott Salinas 1:01
19 Prologue H. Scott Salinas 1:17
20 End Credits H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson 3:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Банкир» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Банкир» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
