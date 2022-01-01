|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bernard's Theme
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:00
|2
|Epilogue
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|2:30
|3
|The Plan
|H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson
|1:54
|4
|Business Is Good
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|1:32
|5
|My Husband Is a Genius
|H. Scott Salinas
|0:56
|6
|Florance Spying
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:39
|7
|I'm Not Effing Your Wife
|H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson
|3:10
|8
|Fixer Upper
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|2:56
|9
|The Con
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|3:02
|10
|Get the Books
|H. Scott Salinas / Norman Kim
|1:55
|11
|Matt Gets It
|H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson
|1:50
|12
|Eunice's Theme
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|1:01
|13
|Bank Examiner Arrives
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|2:10
|14
|Golf Montage
|H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson
|1:35
|15
|Bathroom Board Meeting
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:36
|16
|Bernard's Book
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:59
|17
|Back to Willis
|H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson
|1:27
|18
|Bernard and Eunice
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:01
|19
|Prologue
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:17
|20
|End Credits
|H. Scott Salinas / Josh Nelson
|3:12