1 Downtown (Downtempo) Anya Taylor-Joy / Tony Hatch 5:35

2 Neon Steven Price 5:09

3 The Beginning Steven Price 0:59

4 When I Feel More At Home Steven Price 1:11

5 I'm With You To the End Steven Price 1:41

6 You Look Familiar To Me Steven Price 1:26

7 You Know You're Not Asleep Steven Price 2:19

8 Handsy Steven Price 4:30

9 You Know Where To Find Me Steven Price 2:40

10 No Male Visitors Steven Price 3:49

11 Just Come In Dearie Steven Price 1:13

12 (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me (Soho Version) Sandie Shaw, Steven Price / Steven Price 2:58

13 A Vision From the Past Steven Price 4:01

14 Feel Free To Run a Mile Steven Price 1:37

15 Leave Me Alone Steven Price 4:48

16 You Tell Her I Said Hello Steven Price 3:05

17 Hopes and Dreams Steven Price 5:29

18 Little Liar Steven Price 1:23

19 You're My World (Soho Version) Anya Taylor-Joy, Steven Price / Carl Sigman 2:18

20 Help Steven Price 2:33

21 You Have To Let Me Go Steven Price 3:46