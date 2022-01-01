Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Прошлой ночью в Сохо Прошлой ночью в Сохо
Киноафиша Фильмы Прошлой ночью в Сохо Музыка из фильма «Прошлой ночью в Сохо» (2021)
Last Night in Soho Прошлой ночью в Сохо 2021 / Великобритания
7.5 Оцените
39 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Прошлой ночью в Сохо» (2021)

Вся информация о фильме
Last Night In Soho (Original Motion Picture Score)
Last Night In Soho (Original Motion Picture Score) 22 композиции. Anya Taylor-Joy, Steven Price, Sandie Shaw, Steven Price, Anya Taylor-Joy, Steven Price
Слушать
Downtown (From the Motion Picture
Downtown (From the Motion Picture "Last Night In Soho") - Single 2 композиции. Anya Taylor-Joy
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Downtown (Downtempo) Anya Taylor-Joy / Tony Hatch 5:35
2 Neon Steven Price 5:09
3 The Beginning Steven Price 0:59
4 When I Feel More At Home Steven Price 1:11
5 I'm With You To the End Steven Price 1:41
6 You Look Familiar To Me Steven Price 1:26
7 You Know You're Not Asleep Steven Price 2:19
8 Handsy Steven Price 4:30
9 You Know Where To Find Me Steven Price 2:40
10 No Male Visitors Steven Price 3:49
11 Just Come In Dearie Steven Price 1:13
12 (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me (Soho Version) Sandie Shaw, Steven Price / Steven Price 2:58
13 A Vision From the Past Steven Price 4:01
14 Feel Free To Run a Mile Steven Price 1:37
15 Leave Me Alone Steven Price 4:48
16 You Tell Her I Said Hello Steven Price 3:05
17 Hopes and Dreams Steven Price 5:29
18 Little Liar Steven Price 1:23
19 You're My World (Soho Version) Anya Taylor-Joy, Steven Price / Carl Sigman 2:18
20 Help Steven Price 2:33
21 You Have To Let Me Go Steven Price 3:46
22 Downtown (Soho Version) Anya Taylor-Joy / Tony Hatch 1:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прошлой ночью в Сохо» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прошлой ночью в Сохо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Одержимая
Одержимая
2021, Россия, триллер
Related video
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«На выходе из гримерки»: 58-летняя Лолита огорошила признанием о травме
После прощания с «Современником»: будущее Орбакайте раскрыл чеченский сын
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
Приложение киноафиши