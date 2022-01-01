|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Downtown (Downtempo)
|Anya Taylor-Joy / Tony Hatch
|5:35
|2
|Neon
|Steven Price
|5:09
|3
|The Beginning
|Steven Price
|0:59
|4
|When I Feel More At Home
|Steven Price
|1:11
|5
|I'm With You To the End
|Steven Price
|1:41
|6
|You Look Familiar To Me
|Steven Price
|1:26
|7
|You Know You're Not Asleep
|Steven Price
|2:19
|8
|Handsy
|Steven Price
|4:30
|9
|You Know Where To Find Me
|Steven Price
|2:40
|10
|No Male Visitors
|Steven Price
|3:49
|11
|Just Come In Dearie
|Steven Price
|1:13
|12
|(There's) Always Something There To Remind Me (Soho Version)
|Sandie Shaw, Steven Price / Steven Price
|2:58
|13
|A Vision From the Past
|Steven Price
|4:01
|14
|Feel Free To Run a Mile
|Steven Price
|1:37
|15
|Leave Me Alone
|Steven Price
|4:48
|16
|You Tell Her I Said Hello
|Steven Price
|3:05
|17
|Hopes and Dreams
|Steven Price
|5:29
|18
|Little Liar
|Steven Price
|1:23
|19
|You're My World (Soho Version)
|Anya Taylor-Joy, Steven Price / Carl Sigman
|2:18
|20
|Help
|Steven Price
|2:33
|21
|You Have To Let Me Go
|Steven Price
|3:46
|22
|Downtown (Soho Version)
|Anya Taylor-Joy / Tony Hatch
|1:21