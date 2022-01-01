|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|House Tuner Theme
|Will Bates
|2:17
|2
|Key of G
|Will Bates
|0:26
|3
|Ellen's Theme
|Will Bates
|1:54
|4
|G Major Theory
|Will Bates
|1:36
|5
|Tuning In
|Will Bates
|0:31
|6
|Prelude in D Minor
|Phaedon Papadopoulos
|4:19
|7
|Palimpsest
|Will Bates
|1:56
|8
|True Ground
|Will Bates
|2:20
|9
|Because I Can Hear It
|Will Bates
|1:46
|10
|All of It
|Will Bates
|1:21
|11
|Street Cacophony
|Will Bates
|2:08
|12
|Relistening
|Will Bates
|1:34
|13
|The Storm
|Will Bates
|0:48
|14
|House Tuner Theme (Extended Overture)
|Will Bates
|3:50
|15
|G Major Theory (Reprise)
|Will Bates
|2:14