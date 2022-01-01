Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Звук тишины Звук тишины
Звук тишины Музыка из фильма «Звук тишины» (2019)
The Sound of Silence Звук тишины 2019 / США
5.6 Оцените
11 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Звук тишины» (2019)

The Sound of Silence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Sound of Silence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Will Bates, Phaedon Papadopoulos
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 House Tuner Theme Will Bates 2:17
2 Key of G Will Bates 0:26
3 Ellen's Theme Will Bates 1:54
4 G Major Theory Will Bates 1:36
5 Tuning In Will Bates 0:31
6 Prelude in D Minor Phaedon Papadopoulos 4:19
7 Palimpsest Will Bates 1:56
8 True Ground Will Bates 2:20
9 Because I Can Hear It Will Bates 1:46
10 All of It Will Bates 1:21
11 Street Cacophony Will Bates 2:08
12 Relistening Will Bates 1:34
13 The Storm Will Bates 0:48
14 House Tuner Theme (Extended Overture) Will Bates 3:50
15 G Major Theory (Reprise) Will Bates 2:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Звук тишины» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Звук тишины» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
