|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Still Believe (feat. KJ Apa)
|Cast Of I Still Believe / Jeremy Camp
|3:42
|2
|Jeremy Says Goodbye
|Джон Дебни
|4:05
|3
|This Man (feat. KJ Apa)
|Cast Of I Still Believe / Jeremy Camp
|3:09
|4
|Take My Hand
|David Leonard
|4:21
|5
|Find Me In The River (feat. KJ Apa & JJ Heller)
|Cast Of I Still Believe / Martin Smith
|3:03
|6
|Some Stars Shine Brighter Than Others
|Джон Дебни
|3:12
|7
|My Desire (feat. KJ Apa)
|Cast Of I Still Believe / Jeremy Camp
|3:20
|8
|Dwelling Places (Dialog)
|Cast Of I Still Believe / Miriam Webster
|1:00
|9
|Right Here (feat. KJ Apa)
|Cast Of I Still Believe / Jeremy Camp
|3:30
|10
|Melissa Loves Jeremy
|Джон Дебни
|2:08
|11
|You Call I'll Answer
|David Leonard
|4:03
|12
|Walk By Faith (Dialog)
|Cast Of I Still Believe
|2:36
|13
|Ancient Stories Still Relevant
|Джон Дебни
|4:44
|14
|Hey, What's Your Name Again?
|Джон Дебни
|3:22
|15
|Walk By Faith (2020 Version)
|Jeremy Camp
|3:41
|16
|I Still Believe (2020 Version)
|Jeremy Camp
|4:32
|17
|I Can't Save Myself (Bonus Track)
|Adrienne Camp
|3:12