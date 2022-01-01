|1
|Breaking and Entering
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:09
|2
|A Grand Adventure
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:14
|3
|The Peacemaker
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:19
|4
|Down the Shore
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|0:52
|5
|Ready to Go Exploring
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|0:59
|6
|Goodnight Cinderella
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|2:51
|7
|Hide and Seek
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:22
|8
|Peter and the Treasure
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:37
|9
|We're Rich
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|3:08
|10
|I Like It Here Just Fine
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|2:27
|11
|Making Out
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:34
|12
|My Imagination is Running
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:15
|13
|Slippery When Wet
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:18
|14
|One Last House
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|4:22
|15
|Low Tide is Coming in
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:24
|16
|Digging for Treasure
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|3:03
|17
|Fourth of July
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|2:21
|18
|The Peacemaker Reprise
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:39
|19
|Sweet and Low
|Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|1:26