1 Breaking and Entering Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:09

2 A Grand Adventure Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:14

3 The Peacemaker Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:19

4 Down the Shore Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 0:52

5 Ready to Go Exploring Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 0:59

6 Goodnight Cinderella Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 2:51

7 Hide and Seek Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:22

8 Peter and the Treasure Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:37

9 We're Rich Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 3:08

10 I Like It Here Just Fine Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 2:27

11 Making Out Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:34

12 My Imagination is Running Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:15

13 Slippery When Wet Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:18

14 One Last House Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 4:22

15 Low Tide is Coming in Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:24

16 Digging for Treasure Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 3:03

17 Fourth of July Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 2:21

18 The Peacemaker Reprise Brooke Blair, Will Blair / Brooke Blair and Will Blair 1:39