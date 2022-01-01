|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Song
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:47
|2
|Isolated World
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:06
|3
|Loneliness Summer Break
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:44
|4
|Umi And Ruka
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:47
|5
|Umi
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:55
|6
|Be Brought By Umi
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:16
|7
|Memories of the Universe
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:10
|8
|The Song of Stars (Quena Version)
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:54
|9
|Setting Sail
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:46
|10
|Whale Sharks
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:35
|11
|Two in the Typhoon
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:38
|12
|The Song of Stars (Sythesizer Version)
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:14
|13
|Umi And Ruka (Encounter)
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:56
|14
|To the Glowing Sea
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:13
|15
|The Time Has Come
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:15
|16
|A Star Extinct
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:01
|17
|The Song of Stars (Quena & Mukkuri Version)
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:25
|18
|Big Bang
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:43
|19
|The Reason of Life
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:56
|20
|Connection of the Lives
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:05
|21
|The Origin of Life
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:53
|22
|The Song of Stars
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:16
|23
|Goodbye Umi
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:39
|24
|My Own Summer Story
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:39
|25
|Epilogue
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:35