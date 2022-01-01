Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Дети моря Дети моря
Музыка из мультфильма «Дети моря» (2019)
Kaijuu no Kodomo Дети моря 2019 / Япония
Музыка из мультфильма «Дети моря» (2019)

Children of the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Children of the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Joe Hisaishi
Children of the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Children of the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Joe Hisaishi
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Song Joe Hisaishi 1:47
2 Isolated World Joe Hisaishi 1:06
3 Loneliness Summer Break Joe Hisaishi 2:44
4 Umi And Ruka Joe Hisaishi 1:47
5 Umi Joe Hisaishi 1:55
6 Be Brought By Umi Joe Hisaishi 1:16
7 Memories of the Universe Joe Hisaishi 1:10
8 The Song of Stars (Quena Version) Joe Hisaishi 0:54
9 Setting Sail Joe Hisaishi 1:46
10 Whale Sharks Joe Hisaishi 1:35
11 Two in the Typhoon Joe Hisaishi 3:38
12 The Song of Stars (Sythesizer Version) Joe Hisaishi 1:14
13 Umi And Ruka (Encounter) Joe Hisaishi 0:56
14 To the Glowing Sea Joe Hisaishi 1:13
15 The Time Has Come Joe Hisaishi 2:15
16 A Star Extinct Joe Hisaishi 1:01
17 The Song of Stars (Quena & Mukkuri Version) Joe Hisaishi 1:25
18 Big Bang Joe Hisaishi 2:43
19 The Reason of Life Joe Hisaishi 0:56
20 Connection of the Lives Joe Hisaishi 2:05
21 The Origin of Life Joe Hisaishi 1:53
22 The Song of Stars Joe Hisaishi 1:16
23 Goodbye Umi Joe Hisaishi 2:39
24 My Own Summer Story Joe Hisaishi 2:39
25 Epilogue Joe Hisaishi 0:35
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Дети моря» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Дети моря» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
