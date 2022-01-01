|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Think of Christmas
|Anne-Marie
|2:50
|2
|Blame It on Christmas
|Bebe Rexha, Shea Diamond / Shea Diamond
|2:39
|3
|Jingle Bells
|BAYLI / James Lord Pierpont
|2:39
|4
|Mrs. Claus
|Shea Diamond
|2:56
|5
|O Holy Night
|Jake Wesley Rogers / Народные
|4:01
|6
|Candy Cane Lane
|Sia
|3:32
|7
|Only Time of Year
|Brandy Clark
|2:59
|8
|Christmas Morning
|kennedi
|2:41
|9
|Chosen Family
|Carlie Hanson / Justin Tranter
|3:05
|10
|Make You Mine This Season
|Tegan and Sara
|3:07
|11
|Silent Night
|LP
|2:48