Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Самый счастливый сезон Самый счастливый сезон
Киноафиша Фильмы Самый счастливый сезон Музыка из фильма «Самый счастливый сезон» (2020)
Happiest Season Самый счастливый сезон 2020 / США
6.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Самый счастливый сезон» (2020)

Вся информация о фильме
Happiest Season (Music from and Inspired by the Film)
Happiest Season (Music from and Inspired by the Film) 11 композиций. Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Shea Diamond, BAYLI, Shea Diamond, Jake Wesley Rogers, Sia, Brandy Clark, kennedi, Carlie Hanson, Tegan and Sara, LP
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Think of Christmas Anne-Marie 2:50
2 Blame It on Christmas Bebe Rexha, Shea Diamond / Shea Diamond 2:39
3 Jingle Bells BAYLI / James Lord Pierpont 2:39
4 Mrs. Claus Shea Diamond 2:56
5 O Holy Night Jake Wesley Rogers / Народные 4:01
6 Candy Cane Lane Sia 3:32
7 Only Time of Year Brandy Clark 2:59
8 Christmas Morning kennedi 2:41
9 Chosen Family Carlie Hanson / Justin Tranter 3:05
10 Make You Mine This Season Tegan and Sara 3:07
11 Silent Night LP 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Самый счастливый сезон» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Самый счастливый сезон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Одержимая
Одержимая
2021, Россия, триллер
Related video
После прощания с «Современником»: будущее Орбакайте раскрыл чеченский сын
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«На выходе из гримерки»: 58-летняя Лолита огорошила признанием о травме
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Приложение киноафиши