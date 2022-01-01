Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Чужие среди нас
They Live Чужие среди нас 1988 / США
7.3 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Чужие среди нас» (1988)

They Live (Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [20th Anniversary Edition]
They Live (Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [20th Anniversary Edition] 29 композиций. John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 TV Broadcast John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:49
2 Coming to L.A. John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 4:03
3 A Message John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:39
4 The Siege of Justiceville John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 5:40
5 Return to Church John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:26
6 All Out of Bubble Gum John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:41
7 Back to the Street John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:25
8 Kidnapped John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:31
9 Transient Hotel John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:17
10 Underground John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:22
11 Wake Up John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:26
12 Chew Bubble Gum and Kick Ass John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 0:19
13 Sunglasses On John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:49
14 Back Alley John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:39
15 Transport Station John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:18
16 Tunnel John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:06
17 Holly's Hill John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:41
18 Roll Away John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:18
19 Get Me Out John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:52
20 Portal John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:40
21 Out the Window / L.A. Blues John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:49
22 All Out of Bubble Gum (Film Version) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:46
23 TV Signal John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:21
24 Underground (Film Version) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 7:06
25 Commercial Break John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 0:45
26 Car Commercial John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 0:22
27 Press On Nails John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 0:49
28 The Cheese Dip John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 0:35
29 They Live Main Theme John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чужие среди нас» (1988) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чужие среди нас» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
