|1
|TV Broadcast
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:49
|2
|Coming to L.A.
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|4:03
|3
|A Message
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:39
|4
|The Siege of Justiceville
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|5:40
|5
|Return to Church
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:26
|6
|All Out of Bubble Gum
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:41
|7
|Back to the Street
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:25
|8
|Kidnapped
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:31
|9
|Transient Hotel
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:17
|10
|Underground
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:22
|11
|Wake Up
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:26
|12
|Chew Bubble Gum and Kick Ass
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|0:19
|13
|Sunglasses On
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:49
|14
|Back Alley
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:39
|15
|Transport Station
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:18
|16
|Tunnel
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:06
|17
|Holly's Hill
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:41
|18
|Roll Away
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:18
|19
|Get Me Out
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:52
|20
|Portal
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:40
|21
|Out the Window / L.A. Blues
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:49
|22
|All Out of Bubble Gum (Film Version)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:46
|23
|TV Signal
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:21
|24
|Underground (Film Version)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|7:06
|25
|Commercial Break
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|0:45
|26
|Car Commercial
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|0:22
|27
|Press On Nails
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|0:49
|28
|The Cheese Dip
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|0:35
|29
|They Live Main Theme
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:33