|1
|Fifteen Years Ago
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:39
|2
|The Bar
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:06
|3
|The Letter
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:20
|4
|Back Into The Labyrinth
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|5:45
|5
|The Swamp
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:11
|6
|Bunny
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:02
|7
|In the City
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:53
|8
|There Was a Door
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|4:25
|9
|The Comics Man
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:51
|10
|Back in the City
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|0:37
|11
|Genko at Home
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:14
|12
|Linda Dies
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|3:54
|13
|The Cat
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|0:55
|14
|The Baby
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:17
|15
|The Hotel Room
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|3:39
|16
|The Dark Infected Him
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:23
|17
|The Picture
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:07
|18
|Bunny's Lair
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:27
|19
|The Game of the Dark
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:36
|20
|Paul Macinsky
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|5:37
|21
|The Pizza Man
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|2:18
|22
|Genko Dies
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|0:50
|23
|He Wants to Get Her Back
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:51
|24
|He Died Twenty Minutes Ago
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|0:38
|25
|The Monster's Room
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|3:04
|26
|Escaping from the Labyrinth
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|5:55
|27
|Into the Labyrinth
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|3:07
|28
|Genko's Theme
|Vito Lo Re, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Vito Lo Re
|1:54