|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Endless Sky
|, Kenton Chen, Katherine Ho / Mozella
|2:32
|2
|Free Smiles
|袁娅维 / Far East Movement
|2:29
|3
|Prologue
|Philip Klein
|2:47
|4
|Li Na Says Goodbye
|Philip Klein
|2:30
|5
|I Gotta Go
|Philip Klein
|1:08
|6
|The Goons
|Philip Klein
|1:13
|7
|All Dressed Up
|Philip Klein
|1:58
|8
|The Tea Is Ready
|Philip Klein
|1:45
|9
|Finders Keepers
|Philip Klein
|2:45
|10
|City Walk
|Philip Klein
|2:34
|11
|Aerial Acrobatics
|Philip Klein
|2:02
|12
|Din and Li Na
|Philip Klein
|1:57
|13
|Long Admits
|Philip Klein
|2:24
|14
|Din and Mom Argue
|Philip Klein
|1:03
|15
|Shanghai Showdown
|Philip Klein
|2:58
|16
|That Same Old Shikumen
|Philip Klein
|3:01
|17
|Certain Expectations
|Philip Klein
|4:55
|18
|The Wish Dragon
|Philip Klein
|2:42
|19
|Teapot Battle
|Philip Klein
|5:47
|20
|True Sacrifice
|Philip Klein
|1:47
|21
|My Last Wish
|Philip Klein
|1:45
|22
|Everything That Matters / The End
|Philip Klein
|4:34
|23
|A Tale As Old As Time (Suite I)
|Philip Klein
|5:53
|24
|A Tale as Old as Time (Suite II)
|Philip Klein
|4:10
|25
|Din's Piano
|Philip Klein
|2:29