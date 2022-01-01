Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Волшебный дракон Волшебный дракон
Музыка из мультфильма «Волшебный дракон» (2021)
Wish Dragon Волшебный дракон 2021 / США / Китай
7.7 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из мультфильма «Волшебный дракон» (2021)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Wish Dragon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wish Dragon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. , Kenton Chen, Katherine Ho, 袁娅维, Philip Klein
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Endless Sky , Kenton Chen, Katherine Ho / Mozella 2:32
2 Free Smiles 袁娅维 / Far East Movement 2:29
3 Prologue Philip Klein 2:47
4 Li Na Says Goodbye Philip Klein 2:30
5 I Gotta Go Philip Klein 1:08
6 The Goons Philip Klein 1:13
7 All Dressed Up Philip Klein 1:58
8 The Tea Is Ready Philip Klein 1:45
9 Finders Keepers Philip Klein 2:45
10 City Walk Philip Klein 2:34
11 Aerial Acrobatics Philip Klein 2:02
12 Din and Li Na Philip Klein 1:57
13 Long Admits Philip Klein 2:24
14 Din and Mom Argue Philip Klein 1:03
15 Shanghai Showdown Philip Klein 2:58
16 That Same Old Shikumen Philip Klein 3:01
17 Certain Expectations Philip Klein 4:55
18 The Wish Dragon Philip Klein 2:42
19 Teapot Battle Philip Klein 5:47
20 True Sacrifice Philip Klein 1:47
21 My Last Wish Philip Klein 1:45
22 Everything That Matters / The End Philip Klein 4:34
23 A Tale As Old As Time (Suite I) Philip Klein 5:53
24 A Tale as Old as Time (Suite II) Philip Klein 4:10
25 Din's Piano Philip Klein 2:29
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Волшебный дракон» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Волшебный дракон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
