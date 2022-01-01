|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|So Sorry for Your Loss
|Steven Price
|2:08
|2
|The Archive
|Steven Price
|3:08
|3
|You Need to Trust Me
|Steven Price
|3:19
|4
|This Involves Her
|Steven Price
|3:46
|5
|Target Out of Reach
|Steven Price
|1:58
|6
|What Do You Need to Know?
|Steven Price
|7:25
|7
|First Steps
|Steven Price
|3:39
|8
|J2
|Steven Price
|3:43
|9
|Priority One
|Steven Price
|3:58
|10
|Answering the Call
|Steven Price
|6:22
|11
|I Didn't Build You Well Enough
|Steven Price
|9:05
|12
|I Had That Dream Again Last Night
|Steven Price
|3:39