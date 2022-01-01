Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Прощание
The Farewell Прощание 2019 / США
8.1 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Прощание» (2019)

The Farewell (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Farewell (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Alex Weston, Elayna Boynton, Hera Hyesang Park, Lulu Wang, Fredo Viola
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Lie (feat. Mykal Kilgore) Alex Weston 0:45
2 Arrival Alex Weston 0:54
3 Changchun (feat. Mykal Kilgore) Alex Weston 1:54
4 Come Healing Elayna Boynton / Patrick Leonard 2:24
5 Why Aren't You Talking? Alex Weston 0:38
6 Grandma on the Roof (feat. Mykal Kilgore) Alex Weston 2:06
7 Umbrellas Alex Weston 0:54
8 Hotel Best Alex Weston 1:42
9 Pathetique Alex Weston 3:55
10 Nai Nai (feat. Mykal Kilgore) Alex Weston 0:36
11 Caro mio ben Hera Hyesang Park, Lulu Wang / Giuseppe Giordani 2:56
12 Ye Ye Alex Weston 1:00
13 Billi (feat. Mykal Kilgore) Alex Weston 1:00
14 Family Alex Weston 0:53
15 Senza di te Fredo Viola 3:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прощание» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прощание» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
