|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Lie (feat. Mykal Kilgore)
|Alex Weston
|0:45
|2
|Arrival
|Alex Weston
|0:54
|3
|Changchun (feat. Mykal Kilgore)
|Alex Weston
|1:54
|4
|Come Healing
|Elayna Boynton / Patrick Leonard
|2:24
|5
|Why Aren't You Talking?
|Alex Weston
|0:38
|6
|Grandma on the Roof (feat. Mykal Kilgore)
|Alex Weston
|2:06
|7
|Umbrellas
|Alex Weston
|0:54
|8
|Hotel Best
|Alex Weston
|1:42
|9
|Pathetique
|Alex Weston
|3:55
|10
|Nai Nai (feat. Mykal Kilgore)
|Alex Weston
|0:36
|11
|Caro mio ben
|Hera Hyesang Park, Lulu Wang / Giuseppe Giordani
|2:56
|12
|Ye Ye
|Alex Weston
|1:00
|13
|Billi (feat. Mykal Kilgore)
|Alex Weston
|1:00
|14
|Family
|Alex Weston
|0:53
|15
|Senza di te
|Fredo Viola
|3:31