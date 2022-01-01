Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Чужая ненависть Чужая ненависть
Музыка из фильма «Чужая ненависть» (2018)
The Hate U Give Чужая ненависть 2018 / США
7.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Чужая ненависть» (2018)

The Hate U Give (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hate U Give (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, 2Pac, Arlissa, Travis Scott, Bobby Sessions, Logic, Beau Young Prince, 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Billie Eilish, Amandla Stenberg
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hold On (feat. Rick Ross) Pusha T / Richard Adlam 4:46
2 DNA. Kendrick Lamar 3:06
3 Hold You Down (feat. Emanny) Jadakiss 2:50
4 Only God Can Judge Me 2Pac / Anthony Forte 4:57
5 We Won't Move Arlissa / Arlissa Ruppert 3:50
6 Goosebumps (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Travis Scott 4:04
7 The Hate U Give (feat. Keite Young) Bobby Sessions 4:07
8 Keep Ya Head Up 2Pac / Roger Troutman 4:24
9 Everybody Logic / Robert Hall 2:42
10 Kill Moe Beau Young Prince / Marquis King 2:43
11 Ghostface Killers (feat. Travis Scott) 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin 4:29
12 Left Hand Right Hand YoungBoy Never Broke Again 2:42
13 Ocean Eyes Billie Eilish / FINNEAS 3:20
14 Always Amandla Stenberg / Teo Halm 3:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чужая ненависть» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чужая ненависть» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
