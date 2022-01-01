|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hold On (feat. Rick Ross)
|Pusha T / Richard Adlam
|4:46
|2
|DNA.
|Kendrick Lamar
|3:06
|3
|Hold You Down (feat. Emanny)
|Jadakiss
|2:50
|4
|Only God Can Judge Me
|2Pac / Anthony Forte
|4:57
|5
|We Won't Move
|Arlissa / Arlissa Ruppert
|3:50
|6
|Goosebumps (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
|Travis Scott
|4:04
|7
|The Hate U Give (feat. Keite Young)
|Bobby Sessions
|4:07
|8
|Keep Ya Head Up
|2Pac / Roger Troutman
|4:24
|9
|Everybody
|Logic / Robert Hall
|2:42
|10
|Kill Moe
|Beau Young Prince / Marquis King
|2:43
|11
|Ghostface Killers (feat. Travis Scott)
|21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin
|4:29
|12
|Left Hand Right Hand
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|2:42
|13
|Ocean Eyes
|Billie Eilish / FINNEAS
|3:20
|14
|Always
|Amandla Stenberg / Teo Halm
|3:48